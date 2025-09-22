Dembélé: From Broken Promise to Ballon d'Or Winner The French star surpasses Lamine Yamal, who was named the best young player at the gala where Luis Enrique was crowned coach for the second time and PSG dominated.

Ignacio Tylko Madrid Monday, 22 September 2025, 23:10

A stark contrast to last year, when Rodri Hernández defied all odds to surpass Vinicius, now relegated to the sixteenth position, there was no surprise as Ousmane Dembélé was crowned this Monday with the Ballon d'Or, distinguishing him as the best footballer on the planet. At 28, the PSG star triumphed over Lamine Yamal in the votes cast by a hundred journalists from the top 100 ranked countries in the world.

The Barça star was the only Spaniard among the top ten, as Pedri, perhaps the best midfielder at the moment alongside Vitinha, was relegated to the eleventh position. Although he couldn't break Ronaldo Nazario's precocity record, Lamine Yamal, who arrived at the Théâtre du Châtelet with an entourage of 25 people, excluding Barça teammates and officials, and organized a grand party in the Parisian night, was not disappointed. At just 18, the Barcelona player received the Kopa Trophy for the best young player, presented by Raphael Varane, and is set to lead a new era.

Dembélé, who received the trophy from Brazilian Ronaldinho in a glamorous ceremony, becomes the sixth French player to win this prestigious award, following legends like Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, a three-time winner, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane, and Karim Benzema. It was a resounding success for PSG, which scooped up several awards. They also won the best team, best coach with Asturian Luis Enrique, the notable absentee already distinguished when he led Barça, and best goalkeeper with Donnarumma. Surely, the Socrates Trophy for the best social cause awarded to the Xana Foundation, collected by his daughter Sira, brought even more joy to the Gijon native.

In one of those footballing anachronisms, it so happened that while the gala was taking place, PSG was playing against Olympique de Marseille in the Ligue 1 classic, which was postponed over the weekend due to heavy rains in southeastern France. Thus, only the injured Dembélé, Désiré Doué, and Rúben Neves could attend the celebration on such a significant night.

Luis Enrique, the notable absentee among the awardees

Despite the list including 30 nominees and for the second consecutive year neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo appeared, it all boiled down to a two-horse race between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal. The French forward emerged as the leader of the magnificent PSG constructed by Lucho. He began the campaign in an outstanding manner, with a last-minute goal that secured his team the Super Cup, then went on to win Ligue 1 and the Cup, and most notably, made history by lifting the coveted Champions League. He could have capped off a dream season at the Club World Cup, but in the final in New Jersey, Chelsea halted the French champion's relentless pace. Across all competitions, Dembélé played 53 matches, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists.

But the Ballon d'Or is not just about statistics, individual figures, and titles. It's about magic, impact, and the player who gets you off your seat. And today, Dembélé, like Lamine Yamal, achieves that. The Frenchman is unpredictable, capable of going left or right, shooting with both feet, delivering a decisive pass, or breaking through with a dribble. A defender never knows what will happen with him, how he will be surpassed. And that makes him a lethal weapon.

With Luis Enrique and in Paris, Dembélé has finally made the leap that was expected of him. We no longer speak of a promise but of a leader, a player who decides big matches and appears at crucial moments. The award also recognizes stories of overcoming adversity, and Dembélé has one. Especially at Barça, he spent years plagued by injuries, criticism, and doubts. Disorganized and careless with those vital details that often make a difference at the elite level, he could have fallen by the wayside. But he reacted in time. He worked, reinvented himself, and came back stronger. Today, he is an example of resilience. And that, too, is rewarded.

Football is passion, emotion, and spectacle, virtues embodied by Dembélé. His dribbling is pure electricity, and his changes of pace are poetry in motion. When he controls and faces the opponent, the crowd holds its breath because they know something might happen on the field. And in the French national team, he is not just a complement but a protagonist, a star who adheres to the collective's commandments. He defends, runs, presses, and, moreover, makes a difference up front. He is a different kind of footballer, a peculiar type who has gone from a broken promise to a total star.