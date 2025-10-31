Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

One Dead and One Seriously Injured Following Explosion at Viator Military Base

Initial Hypotheses Suggest Detonation of an Explosive Device

EP

Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:55

An explosion at the 'Álvarez de Sotomayor' military base in Viator (Almería), home to the Spanish Legion, has resulted in at least one fatality and one serious injury on Friday morning.

Sources from the unified emergency service 112 Andalucía and those close to the investigation have confirmed the explosion, which occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m., according to the alert received from the camp.

The coordination centre has alerted Almería Firefighters, Viator Local Police, Civil Guard, and 061 emergency services, who have dispatched a helicopter to the area. The Civil Guard remains at the scene attempting to clarify the incident.

Initial hypotheses suggest the detonation of an explosive device, although this has not yet been confirmed by the Legion Brigade.

