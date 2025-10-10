BMW iX3: The Dawn of a New Era

AutoScout24 Friday, 10 October 2025, 11:06 Comenta Share

BMW's iX3 is not merely the electric version of the X3; it marks the beginning of a new era for the brand, introducing a new design language, platform, and technology that, according to the company, will feature in over 40 models by 2027.

Powertrain, range, and price of the BMW iX3

In its initial version, the iX3 50 xDrive offers 469 horsepower with all-wheel drive, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h. Undoubtedly, it will be a fast car.

Regarding range, it claims over 800 kilometres (WLTP), a very interesting figure that begins to approach the range of combustion engines. This efficiency is achieved thanks to its 800V architecture, which is not partial but total, allowing it to charge at a power of up to 400 kW; currently, one of the highest in the market. The iX3 50 xDrive version will arrive at dealerships in the spring of 2026 with a price of 69,900 euros, positioning itself as a very competitive option against its direct rivals.

Design and sustainability

On the exterior, the iX3 debuts a new design language characterised by significantly smaller kidney grilles—adapted to the lower cooling demands of an electric vehicle—and exceptional aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of just 0.24, aided by features like door handles that retract when the vehicle is in motion.

Sustainability has been key in its development. BMW has placed great emphasis on reducing its carbon footprint, using up to 80% recycled aluminium in the chassis and 100% recycled textiles in the interior. Inside, the completely flat-top and bottom steering wheel and a large projected screen, which functions as an evolution of the Head-Up Display, offering an incredible amount of information, are noteworthy.

Practical details

In terms of functionality, the iX3 offers a boot capacity of 520 litres, expandable to 1,750 litres, along with a small front trunk of 58 litres ideal for storing charging cables. A very important detail is its towing capacity of up to 2,000 kg, something not all electric vehicles can offer. Additionally, it incorporates bidirectional charging, allowing the car to be used as an energy accumulator, either for the home (if you have solar panels) or even to plug in appliances directly.

