The Danger Persists: Aemet Warns of Torrential Rains This Saturday in Alicante

After a tense night in the southern part of Alicante province, the danger is not yet over. In fact, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has announced that stormy showers could bring more than 140-180 litres per square metre (l/m2) in a few hours in parts of Alicante this Saturday.

Moreover, the state agency warns that the rain could be locally torrential. Additionally, very heavy rainfall is expected around the Cape of La Nao, with accumulations that could exceed 250-300 l/m2 in some areas over these two days.

Aemet will maintain its special adverse weather warning for Storm Alice until Monday. In this regard, the agency has indicated that Saturday will be one of the most adverse days of the episode. It has also recommended that the public closely follow updates to forecasts and warnings over the coming days.

Effects of Alice

It is likely that during Saturday, intense and persistent rainfall will extend to the north of the Valencia Community, southern Catalonia, and the Balearic archipelago. Thus, locally strong and very strong stormy showers are expected in northern Alicante, Valencia, Castellón, Tarragona, and the Balearics, where significant amounts of precipitation could accumulate in short periods.

Although there is more uncertainty regarding Sunday, there is a possibility that locally strong or very strong showers will continue in the same areas during the first half of the day. However, they are expected to lose intensity throughout the afternoon except around the Ebro Delta, where they could be more persistent.

According to the state agency, it is likely that instability will persist during the early days of next week in the Mediterranean area, with stormy showers that could be locally strong and persistent around the Cape of La Nao, coastal and pre-coastal areas of Catalonia, and parts of the Balearics. In general, the forecast notes that these will be more scattered and less intense than in previous days.