Daily Horoscope - 26th September 2025 Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

Mars The energy of Mars drives you to make bold decisions. ARIES

Love

Today is a good day to express your feelings. The alignment of Mars favours sincere communication with your partner.

Work

Your leadership will be recognised. Take advantage of the Martian energy to start new projects.

Health

It's a good time to start an exercise routine. Mars provides you with the necessary strength.

Money

Investments made today may bear fruit in the future. Trust your intuition.

Venus The influence of Venus brings harmony to your relationships. TAURUS

Love

Today is a perfect day to enjoy romantic moments. Venus favours love and understanding.

Work

Your creativity will be at its peak. Use this energy to solve complex problems.

Health

Take care of your emotional well-being. Meditation can help you find balance.

Money

It's a good time to review your finances and plan for the long term.

Mercury Communication is key under Mercury's influence. GEMINI

Love

Today is a good day to clear up misunderstandings. Mercury helps you find the right words.

Work

Negotiations will be successful. Your communication skills will open new opportunities.

Health

Take care of your nervous system. Avoid unnecessary stress and seek moments of relaxation.

Money

You might receive positive financial news today. Stay alert to opportunities.

Moon The Moon connects you with your deepest emotions. CANCER

Love

It's a day to share your feelings. The Moon helps you connect emotionally with others.

Work

Your intuition will be your best ally. Trust your instincts to make work decisions.

Health

Pay attention to your emotional needs. A relaxing bath can be beneficial.

Money

It's a good time to save. The Moon suggests being prudent with your expenses.

Sun The Sun fills you with vitality and confidence. LEO

Love

Today you shine brightly. Your charisma will attract special people into your life.

Work

It's a day to stand out at work. The Sun drives you to lead with confidence.

Health

Take care of your energy. The Sun encourages you to maintain a balanced diet and get enough rest.

Money

You might receive an unexpected reward today. Stay open to financial surprises.

Mercury Mercury's precision helps you get organised. VIRGO

Love

Today is a good day to talk about the future with your partner. Mercury favours deep conversations.

Work

Your attention to detail will be appreciated. Use your analytical skills to improve processes.

Health

It's a good time to review your eating habits. Mercury encourages you to take care of your health.

Money

Smart investments can pay off. Analyse your options carefully before acting.

Venus Venus invites you to seek balance in your relationships. LIBRA

Love

Today is a day to enjoy the company of your loved ones. Venus favours harmony and love.

Work

Your diplomacy will be key to resolving conflicts. Use your charm to mediate difficult situations.

Health

It's a good time to take care of your emotional well-being. Venus encourages you to seek relaxing activities.

Money

Review your finances and seek balance. Venus suggests being prudent with your expenses.

Pluto Transformation is in the air with Pluto. SCORPIO

Love

Today is a day to deepen your relationships. Pluto encourages you to explore your most intense emotions.

Work

Transformations at work can be positive. Pluto drives you to adapt to changes.

Health

Take care of your mental health. Meditation can help you find balance in times of change.

Money

It's a good time to rethink your finances. Pluto suggests making strategic changes.

Jupiter Expansion and growth are possible with Jupiter. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Today is a good day to explore new romantic adventures. Jupiter encourages you to open your heart.

Work

Growth opportunities are within your reach. Jupiter drives you to expand your work horizons.

Health

Take care of your physical well-being. Jupiter encourages you to maintain a consistent exercise routine.

Money

Investments can be fruitful. Jupiter suggests seeking opportunities for financial expansion.

Saturn Saturn's discipline guides you to success. CAPRICORN

Love

Today is a good day to establish commitments. Saturn encourages you to build solid relationships.

Work

Your dedication will be rewarded. Saturn drives you to keep working with discipline.

Health

Take care of your physical and mental health. Saturn suggests maintaining a balance between work and rest.

Money

It's a good time to plan your finances for the long term. Saturn encourages you to be prudent with your investments.

Uranus Innovation and change are the order of the day with Uranus. AQUARIUS

Love

Today is a good day to break the routine. Uranus encourages you to explore new forms of love.

Work

Innovative ideas will be well received. Uranus drives you to be creative in your work environment.

Health

Take care of your mental health. Uranus suggests seeking activities that intellectually stimulate you.

Money

It's a good time to consider new investments. Uranus encourages you to be bold in your financial decisions.

Neptune Intuition and spirituality are guided by Neptune. PISCES

Love

Today is a good day to dream big. Neptune encourages you to let yourself be carried away by your emotions.

Work

Your creativity will be your best ally. Neptune drives you to find innovative solutions.

Health

Take care of your spiritual well-being. Neptune suggests practising meditation or yoga.

Money

It's a good time to trust your financial intuition. Neptune encourages you to follow your hunches.