Daily Horoscope

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

OR Alicante Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 04:35 Comenta Share

Mars Energy and determination accompany you. ARIES

Love

Today is a good day to express your feelings. Mars' influence gives you the courage to open your heart.

Work

Your energy is at its peak, seize the opportunity to lead important projects.

Health

It's a good time to start a new exercise routine.

Money

Financial decisions made today will be wise, trust your intuition.

Venus Harmony reigns in your surroundings. TAURUS

Love

The connection with your partner strengthens, it's a good day to plan something special together.

Work

Your patience and dedication will be rewarded, recognition is on the way.

Health

Pay attention to your diet, a balanced diet will benefit you.

Money

It's a good time to save, avoid unnecessary expenses.

Mercury Communication is key today. GEMINI

Love

An honest conversation can resolve recent misunderstandings.

Work

Ideas flow easily, take advantage to propose new initiatives.

Health

Meditation will help you maintain calm and mental clarity.

Money

It's a good day to review your finances and plan future expenses.

Moon Intuition guides your steps. CANCER

Love

Listen to your heart, it will give you the answers you seek in love.

Work

Your intuition will help you make the right decisions in the workplace.

Health

Take care of your emotional well-being, take some time for yourself.

Money

Avoid taking financial risks, it's better to be cautious.

Sun You shine with your own light. LEO

Love

Your charisma attracts others, it's a good day to socialise.

Work

Your leadership will be recognised, take the opportunity to motivate your team.

Health

The energy of the Sun revitalises you, enjoy outdoor activities.

Money

It's a good time to invest in projects you are passionate about.

Mercury Precision and analysis are your allies. VIRGO

Love

Clear communication will strengthen your personal relationships.

Work

Your attention to detail will allow you to solve complex problems.

Health

Pay attention to your body's signals, a medical check-up wouldn't hurt.

Money

It's a good day to organise your finances and set a budget.

Venus The search for balance is essential. LIBRA

Love

Today is a good day to strengthen bonds with your loved ones.

Work

Collaboration with your colleagues will lead to success.

Health

Seek balance between work and rest to maintain your well-being.

Money

Review your investments, it might be a good time to diversify.

Pluto Deep transformations are approaching. SCORPIO

Love

Passion and intensity characterise your relationships today.

Work

It's a good time to rethink your professional goals.

Health

Take care of your mental health, seek activities that relax you.

Money

Long-term investments can be beneficial.

Jupiter Expansion and growth are within your reach. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Adventure and romance combine to create unforgettable moments.

Work

Opportunities for professional growth are in sight, don't let them pass by.

Health

Physical activity will help you channel your energy.

Money

It's a good time to explore new sources of income.

Saturn Discipline and responsibility are your guides. CAPRICORN

Love

Stability in your relationships is fundamental, seek commitment.

Work

Your dedication and effort will be recognised, keep moving forward with your projects.

Health

Take care of your posture and avoid accumulated stress.

Money

It's a good day to plan your finances for the long term.

Uranus Innovation and change are present. AQUARIUS

Love

Originality in your relationships will bring pleasant surprises.

Work

It's a good time to implement innovative ideas at work.

Health

Experiment with new activities that promote your well-being.

Money

Investments in technology can be beneficial.

Neptune Intuition and creativity guide you. PISCES

Love

Empathy and understanding will strengthen your romantic relationships.

Work

Trust your intuition to resolve complex situations at work.

Health

Dedicate time to activities that nourish your spirit.

Money

It's a good day to reflect on your financial goals and adjust them if necessary.