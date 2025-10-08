Dacia updates its hybrid engines for Duster and Bigster

Juan Roig Valor Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 14:08 Comenta Share

Dacia will introduce its new Hybrid 155 engine in the Duster, Bigster, and Jogger, replacing the previous Hybrid 140 system and marking a step forward in efficiency. This setup combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with 109 HP and two electric motors—one with 50 HP and a high-voltage generator—powered by a 1.4 kWh battery.

The electrified automatic gearbox, without a clutch, features four gears for the combustion engine and two for the electric motor, allowing for more efficient energy management and a smooth transition between propulsion modes.

With a total power output of 155 HP and 170 Nm of torque, the new system offers a more agile and pleasant driving experience, along with a notable improvement in efficiency. Consumption and emissions are reduced by up to 10% compared to the previous version, and in urban environments, the Jogger can operate up to 80% of the time in fully electric mode, always starting without the need for the combustion engine.

For the Duster and Bigster, the brand has unveiled the Hybrid-G 150 4×4, a bifuel hybrid system (petrol and LPG) that combines efficiency, range, and off-road capability. This engine becomes the brand's first system to offer full electric all-wheel drive, providing a more dynamic response without the added consumption of a mechanical reducer.

The new Hybrid-G 150 combines a 1.2 turbo petrol engine with 140 HP and a rear electric motor with 31 HP, which activates when additional traction is needed. Together, it offers 154 HP and 230 Nm of torque, with electric assistance of up to 87 Nm. For the first time in a Dacia model, it includes a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, accompanied by a two-speed rear electric transmission.

This is a true advancement in one of the market's most popular models, as when the vehicle controlled the transmission, the combustion engine would downshift when more power was needed, increasing revs and consumption. In addition to the LPG version, which offers greater range at the cost of the spare wheel, a purely hybrid engine option will also be available.

The use of LPG results in a reduction in consumption of up to 30% compared to petrol-only versions, and a decrease in emissions by up to 20 g/km, with official figures of 7.1 l/100 km in LPG mode and 5.5 l/100 km with petrol. Thanks to its two 50-litre tanks, the combined range reaches 1,500 kilometres according to the WLTP cycle.

The Hybrid-G 150 automatically alternates between front-wheel and all-wheel drive, allowing the driver to select from six driving modes—Auto, Eco, Snow, Mud/Sand, Lock, and Hill Descent Control—enabling the Duster to tackle off-road routes with ease. The new engines will be available in the manufacturer's top-range versions from 2026.