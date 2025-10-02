Dacia and Toyota Solidify Their Leadership in the Spanish Market

Patxi Fernández Thursday, 2 October 2025, 13:15 Comenta Share

The Spanish automotive market closed September with a sales landscape marked by consolidation and dynamism.

The Dacia Sandero once again claimed the title of the best-selling model of the month, with a total of 3,449 registrations, reinforcing its position as the most popular vehicle of the year, with 28,765 units.

It has also been the best-selling vehicle in Spain since 2013 and in Europe since 2017 among private customers, continuing its leadership into 2025 and marking an era due to its commercial success. Three generations have passed, and its reputation continues to grow for this model, which has become indispensable in the automotive market thanks to its excellent value-for-money ratio.

The surprise of the month was the Tesla Model 3, which climbed from seventh to second place in the monthly model ranking, with 1,976 units registered. This model also remains the best-selling pure electric vehicle in Spain, both in September and in the year-to-date. The Renault Clio takes third place on the podium, with 1,817 units sold.

Throughout the year, the Dacia Sandero is the model with the most sales, recording 28,765 units, ahead of the MG ZS with 19,251 units and the Renault Clio with 16,075 sales. The three models repeat on the podium. The Seat Ibiza consolidates in fourth place, with 17,369 registrations, and the Toyota Corolla maintains fifth place, after adding 16,591 units.

The 'top 10' of the year is completed by the Seat Arona (16,324 units), the Peugeot 208 (15,583 units), the Hyundai Tucson (15,843 units), the Nissan Qashqai (14,700 units), and the Renault Captur (14,494 units).

In the annual ranking, Toyota, with these September results, reaches 73,682 units in the national market, followed by Renault (60,675) and Volkswagen (56,132). In the 'top 5', Seat repeats in fourth place, with 50,506 sales, and Hyundai in fifth, with 48,809 deliveries.

The ranking of the 10 most popular brands in September in Spain is completed, in this order, by Hyundai (4,406 units), Kia (4,302 units), Mercedes (3,666 units), MG (3,363 units), and Skoda (3,361 units).

Meanwhile, the electric vehicle market has seen a strong boost thanks to Tesla. The Model 3 and Model Y were the two most demanded BEV models of the month, with 1,976 and 1,016 sales respectively. The American company has had one of its best months in Spain, and the Model 3 has surpassed 7,600 total deliveries in the first nine months of the year, reaffirming its reign in the electric segment.