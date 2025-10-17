Cycling Stars Gather in La Nucía for the Critérium Isaac del Toro, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Van Baarle, Perico Delgado, and Samuel Sánchez among the big names at the free event set to fill the City of Sport

La Nucía's City of Sport will once again become the national epicentre of cycling this Saturday, 18th October, with the celebration of the Critérium de La Nucía. This free event will bring together international stars, historical legends, and young talents from the Spanish peloton in a mixed format where men and women will compete together.

Among the most notable names attending the Nucía circuit are Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates), a sensation in the world of cycling after his outstanding season, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), the reigning champion of the 2025 Tour de France. Also present will be figures such as Dylan van Baarle, winner of the 2022 Paris-Roubaix; world track champion Dori Ruano; Tour de France winner Pedro "Perico" Delgado, and Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez.

The Critérium will also feature prominent national riders such as Eric Igual (Picusa Academy), Iban Gutiérrez (CC Padronés-Cortizo), Mallika Benallal (Specialized Project '74), Héctor Álvarez (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), Sergio Samitier (Cofidis), and representatives from Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, including Sergi Darder, Jaume Guardeño, and Joan Bou.

The lineup is completed by cyclists like David Domínguez (Aviludo-Louletano), Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma), Nahia Imaz (Massi Baix Ter Women's Team), Naya Mangas (Zatika Bike Women), Mario Álvarez (CLN Cycling Team), and Leyre Almena (Rio Miera-CC Meruelo Juniors).

Joining them will be a very special guest: Alicante's Miguel Fuster, six-time Spanish rally champion, who will participate in The Duel, one of the most anticipated events of the day.

The Critérium de La Nucía programme is designed for family enjoyment. From 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the Fair and Expo area will bring together brands, sponsors, and exhibitors from the cycling world, alongside a comprehensive gastronomic offering with food trucks and live performances.

At 4:00 PM, the autograph signing area will open with professional cyclists and cycling legends, followed by the official presentation of teams and riders (4:30 to 5:00 PM), where a special tribute will be paid to the historic Pepe Escrig, one of the most beloved figures in Valencian cycling.

The highlight will arrive at 5:30 PM with the start of the Critérium races, where men and women will compete together in a dynamic and spectacular format designed for the enjoyment of the audience.