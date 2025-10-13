Cycling to Celebrate a Grand Event in La Nucía This Weekend History and Present of Cycling to Meet at the Criterium a Day Before the Gran Fondo

La Nucía will once again place itself on the global cycling map next Saturday, October 18, with the celebration of the La Nucía Criterium, an event that will bring together some of the biggest stars of the international peloton, cycling legends, and athletes from other disciplines in a unique and spectacular format. It will be the prelude to a historic weekend culminating on Sunday, October 19, with the second edition of the Gran Fondo La Nucía, the cycling tour whose route has been renewed this year with a design by the greatest Spanish cyclist of all time: Miguel Induráin.

This will be 24 hours after the Camilo Cano Sports City vibrates, on Saturday afternoon, with a new edition of the La Nucía Criterium, which also arrives with a renewed format advocating equality between men and women, being the first event in history with mixed teams. A format designed to bring elite cycling closer to the public and offer a day full of excitement and entertainment.

The activity will begin at 3:00 PM with the opening of the Fair and Expo area, which will feature exhibitors from the cycling world, brands, sponsors, food trucks, and live music.

An hour later, there will be an autograph signing with professional cyclists and cycling legends, followed by the official presentation of teams and riders, at which time a special tribute will be paid to Pepe Escrig, an emblematic figure of Valencian cycling.

Competition and excitement from 5:30 PM

The highlight of the day will begin at 5:30 PM with the various races of the Criterium, which will last for about an hour and a half during which there will be no time for boredom.

The day will start with the 'Elite vs. Legends Duel', a showdown between mixed teams formed by professional riders and cycling greats, in a pure speed race. Next, the points race will take place over a distance of 17 kilometers where strategy and endurance will be key to scoring the most points.

At 6:20 PM, the public will be able to enjoy one of the most anticipated moments: 'The Duel' with rally driver Miguel Fuster, where cyclists and cars will compete head-to-head in a challenge that combines power, precision, and spectacle.

The sporting finale will be the elimination race (6:35 PM – 7:05 PM), in which the last rider at each lap will be eliminated until only two compete in the final lap.

At 7:30 PM, after the winners' victory lap, the award ceremony will take place, bringing an unforgettable afternoon of cycling and fun to a close.

International Stars in La Nucía

The Criterium will feature a truly luxurious lineup led by the recent 2025 Tour de France champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who will share the spotlight with young Mexican talent Isaac del Toro, one of the great revelations of world cycling.

Also present will be track world champion Dori Ruano, the legendary Pedro Delgado, Dutchman Dylan Van Baarle —winner of the 2022 Paris-Roubaix—, Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez, and local rider Héctor Álvarez alongside double junior track world champion Eric Igual.

The lineup, which will be completed with new names in the coming days, will consolidate La Nucía as the world epicenter of cycling during an unrepeatable weekend.

The Gran Fondo La Nucía to Conclude the Event

Sunday, October 19, will be the turn of the Gran Fondo La Nucía, a cycling tour that will bring together hundreds of participants from all over Spain. Designed by Miguel Induráin, the route offers two modalities: the Gran Fondo (132 km and +2,275 m) and the Medio Fondo (92 km), adapted to all levels.

The registration includes the official jersey, runner's bag, refreshments, food, and route assistance, in an experience that combines sport, tourism, and family togetherness.

Registrations remain open, although the last bibs are available on the official website www.granfondolanucia.com