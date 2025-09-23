Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Lafuente se presentará como candidato a la CEV tras la renuncia de Navarro: «Este paso es fruto de la confianza, el diálogo y la lealtad»
Curro Romero. SUR

Curro Romero Hospitalised Due to Pneumonia

Respiratory complications have led to his urgent hospitalisation

Joaquina Dueñas

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:25

Curro Romero's health has once again become a concern for family, friends, and fans after he was urgently admitted to the Virgen de la Macarena Hospital in Seville due to respiratory complications. The bullfighter is under observation because of pneumonia stemming from COVID-19, a condition he was recovering from well at home until his hospitalisation in the early hours of Monday.

This marks the third hospitalisation this year for the "Pharaoh of Camas," who faces health issues due to his advanced age of 91. Details of his condition remain unknown, though it seems the infection is under control. He is expected to stay in the hospital until full recovery before being discharged. Once again, his wife and steadfast supporter, Carmen Tello, remains by his side at all times.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por lluvia, tormentas y granizo
  3. 3 Torrecilla: crédito agotado en el Hércules
  4. 4 Indignación entre decenas de aficionados franjiverdes tras ser multados durante el Elche-Oviedo
  5. 5 La Policía Local de Alicante salva la vida a un hombre en parada cardiorrespiratoria en plena calle
  6. 6 La Aemet volverá a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante por lluvias y tormentas a partir de la medianoche
  7. 7 Un botellón continuo frente a un colegio de Alicante
  8. 8 Detenido un sintecho en Alicante por amenazar de muerte y robar a una mujer que lo acogió por un día en su casa
  9. 9 Restablecida la circulación de trenes en Alicante tras una caída de tensión que provoca retrasos
  10. 10 Destroza a pedradas el coche de un policía local de un pueblo de Alicante como venganza por haberle denunciado

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Curro Romero Hospitalised Due to Pneumonia

Curro Romero Hospitalised Due to Pneumonia