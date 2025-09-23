Curro Romero Hospitalised Due to Pneumonia

Joaquina Dueñas Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:25 Comenta Share

Curro Romero's health has once again become a concern for family, friends, and fans after he was urgently admitted to the Virgen de la Macarena Hospital in Seville due to respiratory complications. The bullfighter is under observation because of pneumonia stemming from COVID-19, a condition he was recovering from well at home until his hospitalisation in the early hours of Monday.

This marks the third hospitalisation this year for the "Pharaoh of Camas," who faces health issues due to his advanced age of 91. Details of his condition remain unknown, though it seems the infection is under control. He is expected to stay in the hospital until full recovery before being discharged. Once again, his wife and steadfast supporter, Carmen Tello, remains by his side at all times.