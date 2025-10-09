Red Cross Activates Emergency Devices in Several Municipalities of Alicante Due to the DANA Volunteers provide humanitarian assistance and risk information in different localities and set up a provisional shelter in Torrevieja for the homeless

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Thursday, 9 October 2025, 20:15

Due to the worsening weather conditions caused by the DANA affecting much of the Alicante province, the Red Cross activated several basic emergency response teams in various municipalities on Thursday afternoon, 9th October.

In towns such as Elche and Crevillent, volunteer groups are already operational, providing preventive risk information and offering emergency humanitarian assistance to the homeless.

Additionally, in Torrevieja, a provisional shelter is being set up to provide shelter and basic care to homeless individuals over the coming hours, in anticipation of further intense rainfall.

Simultaneously, the Red Cross collaborates with the Cecopal (Municipal Operational Coordination Centres) in several localities, offering their human and logistical resources to reinforce municipal emergency devices.

The humanitarian organisation urges citizens to follow official service instructions, avoid unnecessary travel, and exercise caution in areas with water accumulation or flood risk.

From the Autonomous Operations Centre, the Red Cross coordinates its emergency resources active for the DANA 24 hours a day and pre-alerts new volunteer teams in case their mobilisation is necessary in the coming hours. They also focus on users of their Telecare services, using calls to provide advice and monitor their situation.