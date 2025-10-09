Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Red Cross volunteers set up a provisional shelter in the Torrevieja pavilion. CR

Red Cross Activates Emergency Devices in Several Municipalities of Alicante Due to the DANA

Volunteers provide humanitarian assistance and risk information in different localities and set up a provisional shelter in Torrevieja for the homeless

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 20:15

Comenta

Due to the worsening weather conditions caused by the DANA affecting much of the Alicante province, the Red Cross activated several basic emergency response teams in various municipalities on Thursday afternoon, 9th October.

In towns such as Elche and Crevillent, volunteer groups are already operational, providing preventive risk information and offering emergency humanitarian assistance to the homeless.

Additionally, in Torrevieja, a provisional shelter is being set up to provide shelter and basic care to homeless individuals over the coming hours, in anticipation of further intense rainfall.

Simultaneously, the Red Cross collaborates with the Cecopal (Municipal Operational Coordination Centres) in several localities, offering their human and logistical resources to reinforce municipal emergency devices.

The humanitarian organisation urges citizens to follow official service instructions, avoid unnecessary travel, and exercise caution in areas with water accumulation or flood risk.

From the Autonomous Operations Centre, the Red Cross coordinates its emergency resources active for the DANA 24 hours a day and pre-alerts new volunteer teams in case their mobilisation is necessary in the coming hours. They also focus on users of their Telecare services, using calls to provide advice and monitor their situation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Una brutal paliza entre veinte personas por auxiliar a una chica deja a un joven en la UCI
  2. 2 Las lluvias de la dana provocan inundaciones en las calles del barrio Florida Portazgo de Alicante
  3. 3 Primeras cancelaciones y suspensiones por la alerta roja por dana en Alicante
  4. 4 Aemet decreta la alerta roja en la provincia de Alicante por lluvias de hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado
  5. 5 Lista de municipios en alerta naranja y amarilla en Alicante por la dana del puente de octubre
  6. 6 Una tromba de agua desencadena una súbita crecida del río Amadorio
  7. 7 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias
  8. 8 Llega un aviso ES-Alert por riesgo de inundaciones en el litoral sur de Alicante
  9. 9 Los bomberos realizan cerca de 150 intervenciones en la provincia de Alicante por el temporal de lluvias y viento
  10. 10 El Barranco de las Ovejas de Alicante se convierte en un río

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Red Cross Activates Emergency Devices in Several Municipalities of Alicante Due to the DANA

Red Cross Activates Emergency Devices in Several Municipalities of Alicante Due to the DANA