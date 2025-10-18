The Critérium of La Nucía Brings Together Cycling's Past and Present The duo of Héctor Álvarez and Samuel Sánchez triumphed in the Elite Legends Duel, while Dylan Van Baarle claimed victory in the points race.

One of the three duels between cyclists and rally cars that took place at the event.

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Saturday, 18 October 2025, 22:45 Comenta Share

El Critérium de La Nucía, a prelude to the Gran Fondo, once again showcased that cycling is all about fun and spectacle. With an unbeatable atmosphere, a dedicated audience, and a star-studded lineup, this Saturday's event turned into a true celebration, highlighted by the excellent weather.

From early afternoon, hundreds of fans filled the runner's fair as cyclists arrived. One of the day's most delightful moments was during the autograph signing with the peloton stars, where young fans (and not only) had the chance to chat with their idols. After this exciting moment, the battle and competition commenced with the four Critérium events.

Sun, crowd, and top-level cycling

Under a radiant sun and perfect conditions for enjoyment, the day's protagonists, including Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates), Dylan van Baarle (Visma-Leaseabike), Héctor Álvarez (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), and many other national and international figures, delivered a pure cycling exhibition.

The last-minute withdrawal of Tour de France winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot did not disrupt the dynamic and spectacle, as she herself wanted to be part of the event, returning the affection shown by the public. Perico Delgado and Samuel Sánchez were the other major stars of the evening, participating in the duel against rally driver Miguel Fuster.

The cyclist-car duels, the day's highlight

After the duel between the pairs of Héctor Álvarez-Samuel Sánchez and Isaac del Toro-Perico Delgado, which was won by the Olympic champion's team, and the thrilling points race won by Dylan Van Baarle, one of the afternoon's most exhilarating moments arrived.

The three duels between cyclists and rally cars brought the thunder. Despite Miguel Fuster claiming all victories, Perico Delgado, Isaac del Toro, and Samuel Sánchez put up a spectacular resistance, earning the crowd's applause in every encounter.

The afternoon concluded with the elimination race, where cyclists gave their all in every lap. Isaac del Toro, as expected given his talent, emerged as the final winner against the young Héctor Álvarez.

Winners of the Critérium 2025 Events Elite Legends Duel: The duo of Samuel Sánchez-Héctor Álvarez

Points Race: Dylan Van Baarle

The Duel (Car vs Cyclist): Miguel Fuster

Elimination: Isaac del Toro, Héctor Álvarez, and Jaume Guardeño

The spectacle continues tomorrow, Sunday, October 19th from 8:30 am, with the Gran Fondo La Nucía 2025, a cycling tour that will gather hundreds of cyclists to explore the landscapes of the Costa Blanca. It promises to be a day marked by a passion for cycling with an unbeatable atmosphere to conclude a historic weekend in La Nucía.