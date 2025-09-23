Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente Lafuente se presentará como candidato a la CEV tras la renuncia de Navarro: «Este paso es fruto de la confianza, el diálogo y la lealtad»
'Vanity' by Baver-Els Antigons, winner of 2025. SHOOTORI

New Criteria for Alicante's Special Bonfires to Ensure Quality Amid Rising Commissions

Councillor Cristina Cutanda states that the City Council will consider increasing subsidies for all sections

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:40

Las Hogueras de Alicante are already preparing for the plantà next June. The summer has been a time of changes and increases, such as the three latest announced in the Special category and others that have moved up to the first and second sections.

In the case of the Special category, the City Council, the Guild of Artists, and the Federació de Fogueres are working together to ensure the "quality" of the bonfires to be planted in this section, currently totaling 13, a number to be "appreciated" for highlighting the central axis of the festival.

Therefore, the municipal spokesperson and Councillor for Festivities, Cristina Cutanda, has announced that the three bodies are holding meetings to establish new "minimum criteria" that the Special bonfires must meet to participate in the competition.

Among these aspects, the councillor has pointed out that attention will be paid to the "height and dimensions" of the bonfires, although other factors such as the appearance and finishes of the ninots, central bodies, and crowning elements could also be considered to meet the objective of dignifying the Special category.

The municipal regulations stipulate that the maximum height of the bonfires is 20 meters. However, these new criteria announced by Cutanda could include a minimum height requirement for planting in the category, along with mandatory dimensions in the bases.

Study on Increasing Subsidies

Moving up to higher categories requires more investment from the commissions for the construction of the bonfires, as the promotions involve meeting the corresponding scale, also updated with respect to the CPI last July.

Moreover, all increases affect the municipal subsidy, as greater investment necessitates more assistance; as emphasized by the Federació this Tuesday in its request to the City Council for an increase in the total amount to be distributed to cover the minimums.

Regarding this, Cutanda has responded that they will study both the Federació's request and those from other bonfire associations to increase the subsidy. "We will reconsider the possibility," she stressed.

Among the details, there is the possibility of modifying the concept of the subsidy, as the Federació demands. In this regard, the door is open to fund only the construction of the bonfire and not its storage, repair, maintenance, plantà, and cremà.

The managing body thus aims to "modify the aid bases so that the amount granted is entirely allocated to the bonfire's budget and not to its decoration or safety."

