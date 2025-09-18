Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

National Police of Benidorm. CNP

Crime in Benidorm: British Woman Arrested for Strangling Friend in Rincón de Loix

The National Police have launched an investigation to clarify the causes of the homicide

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 18 September 2025, 16:40

The National Police have arrested a British woman in Benidorm accused of killing a friend in the Rincón de Loix area, as confirmed by TodoAlicante.

Apparently, the two had a tense argument that ended with one of them dying from asphyxiation.

The National Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the crime and have launched an investigation to clarify the causes of the homicide.

En actualización

This is breaking news and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

Espacios grises

