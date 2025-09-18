Crime in Benidorm: British Woman Arrested for Strangling Friend in Rincón de Loix
The National Police have launched an investigation to clarify the causes of the homicide
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Thursday, 18 September 2025, 16:40
The National Police have arrested a British woman in Benidorm accused of killing a friend in the Rincón de Loix area, as confirmed by TodoAlicante.
Apparently, the two had a tense argument that ended with one of them dying from asphyxiation.
The National Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the crime and have launched an investigation to clarify the causes of the homicide.
This is breaking news and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es
