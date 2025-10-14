Creativity, Translation, and Artificial Intelligence at the UA's International CReaTING Congress The event will take place on October 16 and 17, bringing together over 70 speakers from a dozen countries.

The University of Alicante will host the International CReaTING 2025 Congress on October 16 and 17, an academic meeting focused on creativity, critical thinking, and artificial intelligence in translation and interpretation studies.

The event will gather specialists from Spanish and international universities to explore how human and technological creativity intertwine in translation, teaching, and intercultural communication processes. It will be held at the UA's Faculty of Philosophy and Letters.

The congress will be inaugurated on Thursday, the 16th, at 9:30 am in the Aula Magna. Following the inauguration, one of the two main lectures will be delivered by Professor Ana María Rojo López from the University of Murcia, titled "Between Feelings and Ingenuity: The Hidden Power of Emotion in Translational Creativity."

Rojo's research career focuses on translation and cognition, emphasizing research methodology and the role of emotions and personality factors in the translation process.

Over the two days, more than 70 presentations and thematic round tables will be held, covering various subjects and perspectives, such as literary translation, machine translation, critical thinking, teaching, accessibility, and artificial intelligence. Discussions will address current issues like creativity in translating literary and audiovisual texts, the impact of artificial intelligence on translator training, and professional ethics in the digital context.

Creativity and Critical Thinking

On Thursday afternoon, the round table "Creativity and Critical Thinking: Two Essential Interdisciplinary Skills" will take place, featuring José Luis Campos Rosique, architect and CEO of Crystalzoo, Julio Sesma Romero, surgeon and executive at CTO Group, and Gema Sirvent Laguna, director of Libre Albedrío publishing house. It will be presented and moderated by Raquel Martínez Motos, professor at the UA's Department of English Philology and principal investigator of the CC-TRANS project (Creative and Critical Thinking in Translation), the research group that frames the congress.

The Friday, 17th session will feature the second plenary lecture by Ana Guerberof Arenas from the University of Groningen, Netherlands, titled "The Creative Process in Translation: An Empirical Analysis." This expert has authored articles and chapters on post-editing, translator training, ethical considerations in machine translation, artificial intelligence and industry, creativity, and reception studies, with over 23 years of experience in the translation sector.

According to Martínez Motos, the CReaTING congress "aims to be a forum to discuss the concerns and needs of the most current university education, in order to respond to the educational demands of innovation and methodological adaptation." "The ultimate goal is to develop and promote skills and competencies that are considered valuable in today's society for both personal development and professional success," she adds.