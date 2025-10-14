A Crane, a False Alibi, and a Failed Heist: Attempted Burglary of a Benidorm Estate

Alejandro Hernández Benidorm Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:21 Comenta Share

The scene was as surreal as it was brazen: an industrial crane, workers unloading tools, vehicles ready to be towed, and a supposed cleaning order signed by the 'owner' of the estate. The problem was that the owner had never authorized anything. When he arrived at the property, he discovered that right under his nose, they were dismantling his property.

The National Police have arrested the five alleged criminals, four men and one woman, of Algerian and Spanish nationality - aged between 26 and 41 - as confirmed by the Alicante Provincial Police Station. The detainees, with numerous prior convictions, have been brought before the Investigating Court on duty in Benidorm. Moreover, the main suspect, who had devised the plan, was in an irregular situation in Spain.

The police investigation began with the complaint from the owners of an estate, who informed the officers that days earlier several people had entered their property after breaking the chain blocking the gate. After unhinging it, they entered with a crane and seized three vehicles. Additionally, the alleged perpetrators removed one of the estate's surveillance cameras and the door of a tool shed, according to the investigation.

The complainants informed the officers that when they arrived at the estate, they caught a total of five individuals 'red-handed', who had not been authorized to enter. Three were inspecting the estate, checking the facilities and preparing the vehicles to load them onto the crane, another was driving the crane, and a woman was accompanying him.

When the owners asked them the reason for their presence, the driver of the loading vehicle excused himself by claiming that a person, who claimed to be the owner of the estate, had hired him to clean the premises and take away the vehicles and other belongings. For the supposed cleaning tasks, he had 'hired' three other people.

Furthermore, the crane was loaded with two cars, and three more had already been taken away. After inspecting the facilities, the victims noticed that a large amount of agricultural machinery and construction tools had also been stolen.

An Elaborate Alibi

The investigators began a series of inquiries to ascertain the identity of the person who had posed as the owner of the estate and had ordered the removal of the vehicles and the cleaning of the property. The investigations revealed that it was the crane driver himself who, from another phone line in his name, had sent himself the message agreeing to the contract.

In the text, the suspect used a photo of an acquaintance to create a more believable alibi that would excuse him in case he was caught committing the theft.

Finally, the officers fully identified the five suspects who were arrested for the alleged commission of a crime of theft with force. During the investigation, the officers found that the main suspect, the crane driver, not only had numerous prior police records but was also in an irregular situation in Spain.