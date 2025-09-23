Crackdown on Piracy in Benidorm: Local Police Seize Thousands of Counterfeits and Identify Seven Suspects 'Operation Bangladesh' involved a team of twelve officers and inspectors deployed across nine establishments in Rincón de Loix

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 12:25

Rincón de Loix has recently witnessed a major police operation aimed at halting the sale of counterfeit goods. A dozen officers simultaneously raided several establishments, seizing over 3,000 fake items.

The operation is part of 'Operation Bangladesh', conducted by the Benidorm Local Police in collaboration with the City Council's Commerce Department inspectors.

The operation not only led to the seizure of counterfeits but also resulted in seven individuals being charged with offences against industrial and intellectual property rights.

The Councillor for Citizen Security, Jesús Carrobles, stated that "the operation is the result of inspections carried out by the Local Police to combat the sale of counterfeit products, an effort in which resources have been intensified."

More Fake Goods in Benidorm

The Benidorm Local Police have conducted other inspections in recent months. Officers have seized over 2,000 counterfeit sports garments in five city locations, leading to charges against three individuals for offences against industrial and intellectual property rights.

Additionally, the operations have led to the issuance of infringement notices related to labour laws and the lack of operating licenses.