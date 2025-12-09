The Court Does Not Halt the Party in Alicante's Old Town Bars remain open until 3:30 a.m. while the City Council insists on imposing fines

The court's decision to suspend the Acoustically Saturated Zone (ZAS) in the Old Town has impacted the neighbourhood, reverting it to the pre-regulation state despite disagreements between hospitality businesses and the City Council. Establishments maintained the pre-ZAS hours over the Constitution and Immaculate Conception holiday weekend, staying open until 3:30 a.m., while the local government asserts that the Local Police continue to issue reports to venues not adhering to the restrictions set until 1:30 a.m.

The disagreement stems from the judge's extension of precautionary measures in response to the establishments' lawsuit. The magistrate has temporarily suspended the ZAS regulations in Alicante's Old Town before delving into the case's merits. However, the hospitality sector's appeal targets the initial approval of these measures in October, leading the City Council to argue that it does not affect the definitive approval in November, which would formalise the new hours.

The issue revolves around the interpretation of the precautionary measures, for which the municipal legal teams have requested clarification from the magistrate, while the hospitality sector expands the case to include the final approval.

Hospitality Businesses Appeal the Precautionary Measure and Denounce Lack of Communication

Fabián Orozco, manager of El Búnker bar, stated that his establishment "has maintained the previous hours because there is a precautionary measure" which, he claims, the City Council should respect. He explains that the affected bars have filed complaints and, despite not receiving fines, "the police have visited daily to issue reports."

Orozco believes the situation is marked by uncertainty, as the venues "learned about the ZAS approval through the press" and have not received responses to their submitted objections. He also notes that the ZAS map published in the final agreement "does not match the description" and that applying different hours on the same street complicates the viability of small businesses.

The hospitality sector recalls that the Old Town is mainly composed of small establishments run by self-employed individuals. They assert that the uncertainty and "draconian" measures are affecting business owners nearing retirement and even entire families.

According to the hospitality sector, the ZAS is not applied in areas with the highest noise levels and does not solve the problem: closing one venue on a street while the one opposite remains open does not reduce disturbances. "We can try to adapt, but in Spanish society, people do not go out at 8 and return home at 12 just because some venues close," Orozco states.

Streets Affected by Alicante's ZAS Plaza Quijano

Calle Virgen de Belén, from the intersection with Abad Nájera to Padre Maltés

Calle San Agustín, from Plaza Quijano to Montengón

Calle Padre Maltés, from its connection with Virgen de Belén and Plaza Quijano

Calle Montengón, up to its link with San Agustín

The business owner claims that if the final hours are enforced, his business would be forced to close, as it would be unfeasible to maintain operations with the current license.

The City Council Maintains the Validity of the ZAS

On the other side of the board, the co-spokesperson of the government team, Manuel Villar, has stated that the City Council "has continued to enforce the ZAS and issue reports on violations," considering that the court order mentioned by the hospitality sector only affects the October decree.

Villar has indicated that the City Council "has requested clarification from the court" and that the plaintiffs "have submitted a document to extend the suspension to the November decree." The City Council is awaiting the judicial resolution to determine the scope of the precautionary measures. The councillor also explained that the processing of the ZAS in Castaños "is quite advanced," although he could not specify timelines.