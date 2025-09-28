The Costa del Sol Elegance Contest Prepares to Bring More Luxury Cars to Marbella

Juan Roig Valor Sunday, 28 September 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

The Costa del Sol Elegance Contest, set to take place from October 2nd to 4th in Marbella, Mijas, and Málaga, has announced the jury responsible for awarding prizes in its eight categories.

The organisation has gathered an international group of highly esteemed experts, including designers, restorers, collectors, and specialised journalists, many of whom are regulars at legendary events such as Pebble Beach, Villa d'Este, or Amelia Island.

The event will feature names representing the pinnacle of the luxury automotive world. Among them are Ed Welburn, former Vice President of Global Design at General Motors and the mind behind iconic models like the Corvette; Frank Heyl, Head of Design at Bugatti, responsible for shaping the brand's most emblematic hypercars; and Carlo Bonzanigo, former Design Director at Pininfarina and the PSA Group, creator of elegant designs such as the Maserati GranTurismo.

The jury is completed by long-standing specialists like Chris Kramer, an international consultant and authority in restoration and valuation; Andrew and David Bagley, co-organisers of the prestigious Salon Privé; Max Girardo, an expert in auctions and historical collections; Nigel Matthews, a judge at the world's most renowned elegance contests; Tony Hatter, a designer with decades of experience; as well as figures linked to Ferrari Classic, European private collections, and prominent journalists like Ian Kuah and Marcus Herfort. In total, over a dozen experts will ensure that each decision reflects rigour, sensitivity, and a passion for automobiles.

Ampliar Over a million euros in one photo FP

The upcoming edition of the contest will feature eight categories that highlight the diversity of automotive history and innovation. From the "Golden Era," dedicated to the oldest and most elegant specimens, to "Classic Cars" and "Youngtimers," including supercars, competition vehicles, unique "One-Off" pieces, cutting-edge hypercars, and finally, the "Best of Show" award, reserved for the model that best combines aesthetics, preservation, history, and emotion.

The choice of venues enhances the exclusive nature of the event. On Thursday, October 2nd, Magna Marbella will host the supercar and classic car contest in a setting that combines modernity, sophistication, and privileged views of the Mediterranean. On Saturday, October 4th, La Zagaleta will be the venue for the hypercar competition, in a private setting of international projection, surrounded by nature and marked by discretion and elegance. These locations, unique in Europe, will allow the beauty of the automobiles to interact with the landscape and the characteristic lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.

Beyond the competition, the event will offer an experience that combines automotive passion, luxury, and Mediterranean culture. Over three days, collectors and their guests will enjoy an exclusive programme that includes private scenic road tours, a 'track day' at the Ascari Circuit, high-level gastronomic experiences, and evenings designed to reflect Andalusian hospitality.

Attendees from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East are expected, solidifying Marbella as an international meeting point for luxury car enthusiasts.

The contest will also incorporate a charitable dimension with a benefit auction whose proceeds will go to local organisations.