The Costa Blanca Promotes Itself in Germany with a 'Press Trip' Seven German journalists have visited the province to experience it first-hand

The group during one of their activities in the province.

The Costa Blanca Tourist Board has collaborated with the Munich OET to organise a press trip aimed at promoting the province. From last Tuesday until this Saturday, a group of seven German journalists has been visiting Alicante to experience its wide range of tourist offerings first-hand, particularly those related to gastronomy, health, and wellness.

A yoga class, a visit to an olive oil mill, a hiking route along the Banyeres de Mariola Mills Route, a 'breathwork' session, an excursion to the Relleu walkway, a tour of the Elche Palm Grove, or a bike ride through the El Fondo Natural Park are some of the numerous activities the group is undertaking during these days.

After their stay in the province, these journalists will write various reports and articles about the Costa Blanca to be published in German media. "This is a different way to promote our destination, based on the personal experiences of the journalists who visit us," explained José Mancebo, director of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board.

The Tourist Board continues with its promotional activities this year in various European countries, aiming to increase the flow of visitors to the Costa Blanca.

"The German market has experienced significant growth in recent years, as evidenced by the increase in connections with Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport," stated Mancebo, who further detailed that "in this last semester of 2025, the province connects with Germany through flights to Munich, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Berlin, Bremen, Karlsruhe, Memmingen, Muenster, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, and Padderborn."