Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The group during one of their activities in the province. DA

The Costa Blanca Promotes Itself in Germany with a 'Press Trip'

Seven German journalists have visited the province to experience it first-hand

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:42

The Costa Blanca Tourist Board has collaborated with the Munich OET to organise a press trip aimed at promoting the province. From last Tuesday until this Saturday, a group of seven German journalists has been visiting Alicante to experience its wide range of tourist offerings first-hand, particularly those related to gastronomy, health, and wellness.

A yoga class, a visit to an olive oil mill, a hiking route along the Banyeres de Mariola Mills Route, a 'breathwork' session, an excursion to the Relleu walkway, a tour of the Elche Palm Grove, or a bike ride through the El Fondo Natural Park are some of the numerous activities the group is undertaking during these days.

Related News

The Tajo-Segura Transfer cut threatens over a million trees and risks turning Alicante into a desert

The Tajo-Segura Transfer cut threatens over a million trees and risks turning Alicante into a desert

The Provincial Economic and Social Council meets to discuss improvement proposals for the territory

The Provincial Economic and Social Council meets to discuss improvement proposals for the territory

After their stay in the province, these journalists will write various reports and articles about the Costa Blanca to be published in German media. "This is a different way to promote our destination, based on the personal experiences of the journalists who visit us," explained José Mancebo, director of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The Tourist Board continues with its promotional activities this year in various European countries, aiming to increase the flow of visitors to the Costa Blanca.

"The German market has experienced significant growth in recent years, as evidenced by the increase in connections with Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport," stated Mancebo, who further detailed that "in this last semester of 2025, the province connects with Germany through flights to Munich, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Berlin, Bremen, Karlsruhe, Memmingen, Muenster, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, and Padderborn."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  2. 2 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  3. 3 Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
  4. 4 Las hipotecas se disparan en Alicante: 2.243 firmas y más de 304 millones de euros concedidos en un mes
  5. 5 La Policía Local realiza cinco intervenciones al día con personas sin hogar en Alicante
  6. 6 El Hércules negocia con Puerto Rico para que Jeremy juegue contra el Atlético B
  7. 7 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: Alicante elige la mejor croqueta de la ciudad
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil caza en Alicante a un fugitivo británico buscado por asesinar de 24 puñaladas a su compañero de piso
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 25 de septiembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Un estudio de la UMH avisa: los niños que más ultraprocesados comen son los que más televisión consumen

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Costa Blanca Promotes Itself in Germany with a 'Press Trip'

The Costa Blanca Promotes Itself in Germany with a &#039;Press Trip&#039;