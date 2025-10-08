Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias
The director of the Costa Blanca Board, José Mancebo, alongside the director of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, Laura Navarro, and representatives from Skyway, AENA, and EuroControl. Diputación de Alicante

The Costa Blanca Gains Recognition in the Air Navigation Safety Sector

The Eurocontrol-Safops European Forum held at Alicante-Elche Airport gathers international representatives

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 15:38

Comenta

The Costa Blanca Board, in collaboration with Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport and Skyway, has organised a fam trip to showcase the province's destination to a specialised audience. This initiative coincides with the Eurocontrol-Safops European Forum at the Alicante terminal, which gathers representatives from the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), airports, air navigation service providers, operators, and international organisations.

This meeting, attended by officials from AENA, Civil Aviation from Singapore and Japan, Air Safety Consultancy from Pilot Companies, as well as European airlines and others from countries like Canada, aims to share experiences, identify risks, and promote best practices.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Given the presence in Alicante of experts, authorities, and professionals from the aviation sector, the autonomous body of the Alicante Provincial Council showcases the tourist offerings of the destination to all these professionals, thereby reinforcing the image of the Costa Blanca as an ideal venue for hosting international events and high-level meetings.

The visits, conducted outside the forum's programme, include a tour of the towns of Alicante and Elche to explore their main sites, along with a tasting of Alicante sweets.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lista de municipios en alerta naranja y amarilla en Alicante por la dana del puente de octubre
  2. 2 Estos son los barrios de Alicante donde no se concederán nuevas licencias para pisos turísticos
  3. 3 Detenido en Alicante por traer ilegalmente a su madre a España para que accediese a un tratamiento de 9.000 euros en la sanidad pública
  4. 4 Muere tras ser arrastrado por un coche cuando le robaban el móvil en Torrevieja
  5. 5 Alicante recupera una comisaría de Policía Local en uno de los barrios más sensibles de la ciudad
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más importantes de este martes 7 de octubre en Alicante
  7. 7 El Consell habilita un centro de acogida temporal de menores migrantes en la provincia de Alicante mientras recurre al Gobierno
  8. 8 Nueva subida en las Hogueras de Alicante con diez comisiones más en Primera y Segunda: ¿qué pasará con la subvención?
  9. 9 Aemet aumenta a naranja la alerta por lluvias en todo el litoral de Alicante este jueves
  10. 10 Frenazo a los alojamientos turísticos en Alicante: sin nuevas licencias en zonas saturadas ni en bajos de vías comerciales

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Costa Blanca Gains Recognition in the Air Navigation Safety Sector

The Costa Blanca Gains Recognition in the Air Navigation Safety Sector