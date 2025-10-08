The Costa Blanca Gains Recognition in the Air Navigation Safety Sector

The director of the Costa Blanca Board, José Mancebo, alongside the director of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, Laura Navarro, and representatives from Skyway, AENA, and EuroControl.

Todo Alicante Alicante Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 15:38 Comenta Share

The Costa Blanca Board, in collaboration with Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport and Skyway, has organised a fam trip to showcase the province's destination to a specialised audience. This initiative coincides with the Eurocontrol-Safops European Forum at the Alicante terminal, which gathers representatives from the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), airports, air navigation service providers, operators, and international organisations.

This meeting, attended by officials from AENA, Civil Aviation from Singapore and Japan, Air Safety Consultancy from Pilot Companies, as well as European airlines and others from countries like Canada, aims to share experiences, identify risks, and promote best practices.

Given the presence in Alicante of experts, authorities, and professionals from the aviation sector, the autonomous body of the Alicante Provincial Council showcases the tourist offerings of the destination to all these professionals, thereby reinforcing the image of the Costa Blanca as an ideal venue for hosting international events and high-level meetings.

The visits, conducted outside the forum's programme, include a tour of the towns of Alicante and Elche to explore their main sites, along with a tasting of Alicante sweets.