Bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, José Ignacio Munilla. TA

Controversy in Alicante: Bishop Munilla Compares Abortions in Spain to Gaza and Criticises Government-Funded Website

The prelate questions the "moral authority" of the Executive for "promoting the genocide of the innocents"

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 19:47

Bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, José Ignacio Munilla, has once again sparked controversy on social media with his latest tweet (on X), in which he equates abortions in Spain with Gaza and criticises the Government for funding a website dedicated to voluntary termination of pregnancy.

"As the Spanish saying goes: 'I sell advice that I do not have for myself'. What moral authority can one have who denounces the genocide in Gaza (nearly 20,000 massacred in two years, according to various NGOs!) while promoting the genocide of innocents in their own country (100,000 aborted children annually in Spain!)", the prelate stated in his tweet.

With this message, Bishop Munilla makes a direct comparison between the war in Gaza and the abortion figures in Spain. He also emphasises the contradiction in the Spanish Government's public outrage over Palestinian victims while promoting abortion access policies.

The message from Munilla comes just after the Ministries of Equality and Health announced support and funding for the website 'quieroabortar.org', a portal aimed at providing women with clear information about their rights, the steps to follow, and the resources available in each autonomous community to exercise voluntary termination of pregnancy.

