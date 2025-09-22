Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Remnants of a drinking gathering found this Monday by the parents of the school. TA

A Continuous Drinking Gathering in Front of an Alicante School

The Parents' Association of Sagrados Corazones Complains About the Litter and Alcohol Remnants Their Children Encounter Daily After Classes

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Monday, 22 September 2025, 20:10

The phenomenon of drinking gatherings has significantly decreased in Alicante over the years, although there are still some 'black spots' in the city that appear sporadically. These are usually parks or gardens where groups gather to consume alcoholic beverages. Beyond the health impacts on participants, they often leave behind a trail of cans, bottles, and general litter. Moreover, there's the bad example it sets.

Especially when it occurs in front of a school. This is the unfortunate scene faced by the parents of students at the Sagrados Corazones charter school, located on Camino Cruz de Piedra, at the end of the Barrio Obrero. The park right at the main gate of the school, where students exit, is continuously dirty from the remnants of these gatherings, they complain.

This litter prevents them from staying there, let alone using it for recreation, due to the risk of cuts or accidents.

The president of the Sagrados Corazones Parents' Association, Iván Pérez, claims that the situation "is getting worse" over the past year. He denounces "the state of the park where children, aged 3 to 17, pass through, and it's deplorable."

Local police officers who monitor traffic during school entry and exit hours have taken photographs and reported this situation, according to the association, which is waiting for the City Council to take action. With this public complaint, they aim to put an end to a situation that has persisted over recent months and continues to this day.

