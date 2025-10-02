Considering Buying an E-Bike? Check Out These Models

N. S. Thursday, 2 October 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Imagine if the car you've always wanted didn't have a petrol engine, didn't require parking, and allowed you to move freely around your city without traffic jams or restrictions. Decathlon is clear: your next car could be an e-bike. With the launch of their range of electric bicycles, the brand aims to transform the way Spaniards move, offering a faster, more sustainable alternative that is perfectly suited to the pace of urban life.

More and more people are swapping car keys for handlebars, discovering that urban mobility doesn't have to compromise on comfort. Decathlon's e-bikes are designed to meet the needs of any profile: from those looking to enter the electric world to those wanting to take innovation to the highest level.

Ampliar E-Actv 500 P.F.

For those wanting to take the first step, the E-Actv 100 is the perfect entry point: lightweight, easy to handle, and with just the right assistance to make daily commutes a pleasure. If you need more autonomy and comfort for medium distances, the E-Actv 500 becomes the ideal companion: its battery allows you to travel up to 70 km, making hills in neighborhoods like La Latina in Madrid or Poble-sec in Barcelona no longer an obstacle.

Ampliar E-Actv 100 P.F.

In the more advanced segment, the LD920 E shines, an innovative bicycle with a long-lasting battery and a central motor that not only assists pedaling but also shifts gears automatically to adapt to the terrain. A true technological gem for those who want to explore the city with style, power, and maximum comfort. And for those seeking absolute practicality, the E-Fold 500 is undoubtedly the star: a foldable bike that fits in any lift, metro, or car boot, ready to combine with other modes of transport and perfect for those living between different city areas.

Ampliar E-Fold 500 P.F.

The real magic, however, lies in how these bicycles invite you to rediscover the city's corners. With an e-bike, getting lost in Madrid Río, crossing Retiro without breaking a sweat, or climbing to the Temple of Debod's viewpoint becomes a new experience.

The same is true in Barcelona: from effortlessly cycling along Barceloneta's seafront to reaching Parc Güell or Tibidabo without worrying about the slopes. Each journey ceases to be a chore and becomes a way to enjoy the city from a different perspective.

With this launch, Decathlon proves that moving around the city sustainably and practically is no longer a luxury reserved for the few. Their new e-bikes are designed for all audiences and budgets because the mobility revolution is not of the future: it is now.