The Consell Labels Sánchez's Announcement at Alicante-Elche Airport as 'Crumbs', Demands Second Runway and Rail Connection It denounces that other regions of Spain have benefited more in the Central Government's investment plan and criticises that other airports with fewer passengers have the coveted second runway.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 18 September 2025, 14:40

On Thursday, Pedro Sánchez visited Alicante to announce the investment plan for the coming years at Spanish airports. He did so at Alicante-Elche airport, which has been breaking passenger records for three years and is always a point of contention between the Government and the Generalitat due to the lack of a second runway.

This time, Sánchez did not announce the much-desired infrastructure demanded by the Consell in Alicante and instead announced over 1,000 million euros in investments to expand the terminal, improve security controls, and build a taxiway. Measures that, according to Moncloa, are sufficient to equip the Alicante airport with the necessary infrastructure for the coming years.

The announcement did not sit well with the regional government. The Consell criticised Pedro Sánchez's intervention, claiming that the mentioned investment is "crumbs of what this Government owes the province" and criticising that the region "has been the last in Spain in per capita investment in the State's General Budgets for four years."

The Minister of Industry and Tourism, Marián Cano, pointed to other regions like Catalonia, which will be "much more favoured by this Government in its investment plan." Cano highlighted El Prat, which will receive 3.2 billion in investments "while we have to settle for continuing to endure grievances in financing, water, and infrastructure, which have been the general trend of this Government."

Cano harshly criticised Sánchez for "missing the opportunity to mention the implementation of the second runway at Alicante-Elche airport, demanded by all business sectors." In this regard, she recalled that Málaga, with 12 million passengers, had this infrastructure, while Alicante, with a forecast of reaching 20 million, does not have it planned.

The Minister also lamented that neither the Prime Minister nor the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, "made explicit reference to the rail connection of Alicante-Elche airport," an infrastructure "absolutely essential for the development of the province's tourism industry, about which we still know nothing."

For the head of the Tourism area, the appearance is "disappointing and disconnected from the reality of the province" and she believes that Sánchez "sought an easy announcement to cover up the scandals we are learning about daily and did not take into account the economic reality of our territory."