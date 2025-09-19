Concerns Among Costa Blanca's Tourist Hub Merchants Over Declining Summer Revenue Benidorm Establishments Report Widespread Losses and Urge Immediate Action from the City Council

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Friday, 19 September 2025, 18:16 Comenta Share

Benidorm's commerce, the tourist engine of Alicante province, has experienced a bleak summer. According to the Independent Association of Merchants (AICO), the 2025 summer campaign has been "the worst in years," with sales declines often exceeding 40% compared to the previous year.

An internal survey by the trade association among its members reveals a very concerning picture: in June, 70% of businesses reported negative balances, with losses ranging from 11% to 30%. The situation worsened in July, with 94% of respondents stating they sold less than in 2024, and nearly half admitting to declines between 31% and 50%.

August Fails to Save the Season

August offered slight relief, with an average uptick of 15% to 20%. However, this boost was insufficient to offset the poor start to the summer. "We remain well below last year's levels," warn AICO representatives.

The association's general secretary, Juanjo Camarasa, described the figures as "alarming" and asserted that local commerce is losing appeal compared to other provincial destinations, criticizing the city's tourism policy for "deteriorating the commercial image of the city. It is becoming less attractive to visitors from nearby towns," he lamented, citing issues such as pedestrianization of various streets and the implementation of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Factors Behind the Decline

AICO attributes this setback to a combination of factors. In addition to those already mentioned, they also cite changes in consumer habits post-pandemic, with tourists prioritizing accommodation and dining over shopping. Furthermore, the reduction in national day tourism and a foreign visitor with less purchasing power are contributing factors.

The general increase in holiday costs has also played a role. "Tourists have paid more for the same as last year, but with the same budget. Commerce has been the last link in this spending chain," notes Camarasa.

Adding to this is the rise in fixed business costs—rent, fees, and taxes—the lack of institutional support, and the decline in local consumption, which is a particular concern for merchants.

The Impact of the Low Emission Zone

Another element that, according to AICO, has diminished the commercial appeal is the application of the Low Emission Zone in the city center. Many local and regional customers have reduced their visits due to "fear of fines" and the increased difficulty of accessing the area by private vehicle.

"People from Benidorm itself, from neighborhoods like La Cala or Rincón, no longer travel to the center to shop," the association reports.

Criticism of the City Council

The trade association claims it has been conveying this situation to the city council since June 2023, without receiving a response from either the Commerce Councillor or the Mayor. "Commerce is losing visibility, appeal, and customers, while current policies seem to focus solely on overnight tourists, neglecting day visitors and local consumers," they emphasize.

In light of this scenario, AICO calls for specific support and promotional campaigns to revive Benidorm's commercial image and stem the loss of clientele. Although September usually attracts visitors more inclined to shop, the sector faces the end of the season with "uncertainty and a sense of abandonment."

Merchants agree that if immediate measures are not taken, the city risks solidifying a negative trend that affects not only local businesses but also Benidorm's identity as a shopping destination on the Costa Blanca.