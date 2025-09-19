Concern Among Families and Teachers as Classroom Temperatures Approach 40 Degrees in Alicante Unions report that 'it has become normal to see students with fans' and urge the Conselleria to comply with occupational risk regulations

Classes should be suspended when thermometers exceed 27 degrees. This is the proposal made by the Independent and Civil Servants Trade Union (CSIF) during a meeting held this week with representatives from the Conselleria. The reason: temperatures have been recorded that, in the most severe cases, approach 40 degrees inside classrooms in the province of Alicante, causing alarm among families and teachers.

According to occupational risk regulations in Spain, work activities should not be conducted in workplaces exceeding 27 degrees. This week and the previous one, educational facilities in the province have recorded temperatures significantly above this established limit, as confirmed by the affected collective.

Complaints are not only coming from the CSIF union. In fact, this week the Non-University Teaching Staff Board of Alicante, composed of STEPV, ANPE, CSIF, and FECCOO, has already requested an urgent meeting with the Territorial Directorate of Alicante to address this issue, along with the lack of teacher replacements, as they state.

In the meeting that CSIF was able to hold with regional educational officials, they expressed 'the urgent need to create a comprehensive plan for educational structures, allowing for the adaptation of existing centres and the planning of new constructions'. According to CSIF, in some areas, temperatures exceeded 30 degrees before ten in the morning and could reach 38 throughout the day.

The union demands a solution for schools and institutes in the face of a climatic situation that, far from slowing down, worsens year by year. 'It has become normal for students to attend classes with fans,' the union reports.