Compromís Denounces Flooding at Dénia Hospital

Compromís MP and Health spokesperson in Les Corts Valencianes, Carles Esteve, has condemned the 'critical situation' at Dénia Hospital (Alicante) following 'flooding' during recent heavy rains. He attributed these issues to the 'neglect' by the PP government in the Generalitat.

These problems forced the closure of 'two ICU boxes' on Monday and 'prevented ambulances arriving at external consultations from dropping off patients due to the flooding,' according to a statement from Compromís.

Esteve noted that this situation reflects the ongoing neglect by the PP government, which has not undertaken any reforms to address the hospital's severe structural issues since the process of reverting to public management was completed by the Botànic Council in February 2024.

'The PP government has only demanded a debt of 56.8 million euros from Ribera Salud, the hospital's privatization concessionaire, for settlements up to 2022, a figure far below the 107 million calculated by the Botànic until 2020,' the coalition pointed out.

According to Esteve, this means that 'the Mazón government has forgiven more than 50 million euros to Ribera Salud, favouring the interests of a company that, during the final months of its concession, completely abandoned infrastructure maintenance, leaving the hospital in a deplorable state.'

'Compromís had already denounced that Ribera Salud neglected the hospital when it learned it would lose the concession. Now, a year and a half after management returned to public hands, the PP continues to do nothing to resolve the issues affecting thousands of patients in the Marina Alta region,' Esteve stated.

The Compromís MP emphasized that 'every time it rains, Dénia Hospital turns into chaos, with flooding endangering the safety of patients and healthcare staff.'

The coalition has demanded that the Consell of President Carlos Mazón 'act urgently to address the hospital's structural deficiencies, which have been ignored during 15 years of private management by Ribera Salud and now persist under public management by the PP.'

'The health of the Marina Alta region cannot wait any longer. It is intolerable that the Mazón government continues to abandon patients and healthcare professionals, with no plan to modernize or improve the hospital,' Esteve concluded.