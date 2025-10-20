Fan Clubs Abandon La Oreja de Van Gogh Following Amaia Montero's Return

Joaquina Dueñas Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:55 Comenta Share

After a year since Leire Martínez's abrupt departure from La Oreja de Van Gogh, the announcement of Amaia Montero's return to the band has sparked mixed feelings. Some celebrate the return of the original voice, while others lament the unfolding events. Among the latter are several fan clubs of the San Sebastián band that have announced their dissolution.

The Goonies, LOVG Letras, and El Viaje de Copperpot Fan Club have ended their journey over the weekend, just before tickets for the concerts went on sale this Monday. In their statements, the clubs speak of a "lack of transparency" or "confusion" regarding the management of the vocalist change. "We dreamed of a collaboration, and although we intensely desired it, the way it was executed does not align with our values. The Goonies decide to end an era... because our values of unity and loyalty do not coincide with the path and decisions that La Oreja de Van Gogh has chosen to take," published The Goonies.

In a similar vein, LOVG Letras stated: "We regret that some actions lacked the gratitude and values we always appreciated. We deeply thank every song, every phrase that touched our hearts, and every concert that made us sing. At LOVG Letras, we decided to step aside."