UA Climatology Warns of 'Very Heavy' Rainfall This Week Due to Remnants of Hurricane Gabrielle The northern coast will bear the brunt, with expected accumulations of 140 litres in 12 hours. The meteorological phenomenon will arrive as a post-tropical storm, bringing a moisture-laden air mass that will foster these heavy showers.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Sunday, 28 September 2025, 13:20

The province of Alicante is set to experience another October with very heavy and even torrential rains in some areas. The Climatology Laboratory at the University of Alicante (UA) warns of an episode of heavy and persistent rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Gabrielle.

The meteorological phenomenon will not arrive as a hurricane but will reach the peninsula as a post-tropical storm coinciding with the "passage of an upper-level trough and the arrival of a subtropical air mass laden with moisture."

This will trigger an episode of "locally very heavy rains in our regions," explains the laboratory, noting that "in autumn, it is common for former hurricanes to reach the European continent as storms."

UA Climatology asserts that this is a "quite complex situation that needs to be monitored, as forecasts can vary significantly depending on Gabrielle's evolution." For now, on Monday, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert across the province for accumulations of 20 litres in an hour.

The northern coast of Alicante will bear the brunt, where up to 40 litres per square metre could fall in an hour, leading to midday accumulations of up to 140 litres. However, the laboratory stresses that "this can change," and Aemet indicates there is "high uncertainty in the storm's trajectory" regarding its evolution after Tuesday.

Aemet itself has issued a special warning due to this meteorological alert. Although the ex-hurricane, now a storm, will enter Galicia this Sunday afternoon, it will be Monday and Tuesday that will bring the heaviest rains to the Community.

"The low-pressure system that will be situated over the southern third of the peninsula, along with high pressures to the north, will result in a humid easterly flow over the Mediterranean facade. Combined with subtropical moisture at mid-levels and the instability associated with the upper-level trough accompanying the disturbance, this could lead to very heavy and persistent rains in the southern thirds," explains Aemet.

Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th will be the most adverse days of the episode. From early hours, locally heavy or very heavy and persistent stormy showers are expected. "The highest intensities and accumulations are expected in the south of the Valencian Community" between Monday and the first half of Tuesday, when 200-250 mm could be exceeded, with torrential intensities, warns Aemet.