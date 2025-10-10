Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente EN DIRECTO | Las tormentas llegan al sur de Alicante y dejan lluvias torrenciales por la costa de la Vega Baja
Marine storm in Torrevieja. Proyecto Mastral

The UA Climatology Laboratory warns of approaching storms to the coast in the coming hours that will bring "very heavy rains"

More than 100 litres per square metre have already fallen in Vall de la Gallinera today | Aemet reports very heavy showers in Pilar de la Horadada

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 10 October 2025, 13:41

Comenta

The southern part of Alicante province is on red alert this Friday. Although the 'Alice' storm began the day with intense downpours in the northern territory, with accumulations of 110 litres in a few hours, it is expected to also impact the southern coast in the coming hours.

The Climatology Laboratory at the University of Alicante (UA) has warned that "currently we have intense storms forming at sea and approaching the coast." Some have already made landfall in Pilar de la Horadada, where according to the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet), more than 50 litres per square metre have fallen in an hour.

Climatology warns that "according to models, in the coming hours they will bring locally very heavy rains in parts of the province's coast and pre-coast." These storm cells have already reached other areas of the east, such as Cartagena, where they have poured over 100 litres forcefully.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) announced at midday that the storm cells "are already affecting the extreme south of Alicante" and the showers have begun to fall with "heavy and very heavy" intensity in the area of Pilar de la Horadada, Dehesa de Campoamor, and Torre de la Horadada. It is expected that in the coming hours they will make landfall in parts of Vega Baja and Bajo Vinalopó.

Related news

Government and Generalitat activate a device to monitor the Vega Baja ravines for possible rises in the Segura basin

Government and Generalitat activate a device to monitor the Vega Baja ravines for possible rises in the Segura basin

Alicante enters red alert for torrential rains and risk of flooding

Alicante enters red alert for torrential rains and risk of flooding

Emergency services maintain the red level in the south of the province, which will remain active until after midnight. The heaviest accumulations, which could reach up to 180 litres, are expected to occur in the afternoon and evening. The rest of the province remains on yellow alert inland and orange on the northern coast.

Meanwhile, the Generalitat and Government have coordinated a special monitoring device for the rains in the Segura basin, watching the ravines in Vega Baja for possible river and reservoir rises.

Torrential rains in northern Alicante

As for the rain in northern Alicante, significant accumulations have been recorded in just a few hours in municipalities such as Vall de la Gallinera, where over 110 litres per square metre have already been exceeded, or in Sagra, with accumulations exceeding 100 litres. Other localities like Vall d'Ebo or l'Orxa have surpassed 90 litres following very heavy rainfall, according to Avamet data.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Las lluvias de la dana provocan inundaciones en las calles del barrio Florida Portazgo de Alicante
  2. 2 Primeras cancelaciones y suspensiones por la alerta roja por dana en Alicante
  3. 3 Una brutal paliza entre veinte personas por auxiliar a una chica deja a un joven en la UCI
  4. 4 El Barranco de las Ovejas de Alicante se convierte en un río
  5. 5 Llega un aviso ES-Alert por riesgo de inundaciones en el litoral sur de Alicante
  6. 6 Aemet decreta la alerta roja en la provincia de Alicante por lluvias de hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado
  7. 7 Una tromba de agua desencadena una súbita crecida del río Amadorio
  8. 8 La tormenta obliga a cancelar 12 vuelos y desviar siete llegadas en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche este jueves
  9. 9 Los bomberos realizan cerca de 150 intervenciones en la provincia de Alicante por el temporal de lluvias y viento
  10. 10 El Tram de Alicante suprime el servicio de la Línea 5 durante este viernes por la alerta roja

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The UA Climatology Laboratory warns of approaching storms to the coast in the coming hours that will bring "very heavy rains"

The UA Climatology Laboratory warns of approaching storms to the coast in the coming hours that will bring &quot;very heavy rains&quot;