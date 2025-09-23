Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente La Federació reclama al Ayuntamiento aumentar las subvenciones de Hogueras para hacer frente a la subida de categorías
State of the bank branch after the explosion. Unidos x la Costa

The Civil Guard Seeks Assailants Who Used Explosives on Orihuela Costa Bank ATM

The incident occurred at dawn in a commercial area, and the assailants failed to seize the loot.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 11:55

The Civil Guard is on the hunt for the perpetrators who blew up a bank ATM in Orihuela Costa using explosives. The incident took place shortly after five in the morning from Sunday to Monday, when several assailants destroyed the machine on the facade of a bank branch located in the Los Dolses shopping centre in the town of Vega Baja.

The local association Unidos X La Costa has denounced the situation and shared the image of the bank on their Facebook profile. Residents of the area have demanded more police presence from the local council in this area, which they claim is "very lacking in police," as residents criticise, stating that "we walk with fear at dusk through the promenades."

The Civil Guard is investigating this attempted robbery involving explosives. No arrests have been made so far, and the Judicial Police Unit (UOPJ) of the Civil Guard has taken over the investigation. Additionally, a team of bomb disposal experts has been dispatched to the area to analyse the materials and methods used.

According to the armed institute, the events occurred around 5:48 a.m. from Sunday to Monday in the previously mentioned Orihuela Costa shopping centre. The identity of the perpetrators remains unknown, as they fled the scene after the explosion, which failed to yield any loot from the ATM.

