Panoramic view of the Maigmó Mountain Range. J. Sellés

The Civil Guard deploys an operation in Maigmó to locate a missing man

The search continues by land and air in one of the most rugged areas of Alicante's interior

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Saturday, 18 October 2025, 12:15

The disappearance of a 49-year-old man has mobilised a large search operation in the Maigmó area since Saturday, as reported by TodoAlicante.

The Civil Guard is combing the area with ground units, specialised dogs, and a helicopter after receiving an alert from his family, who reported his absence to the National Police and fear he may have attempted to take his own life.

According to sources from the Armed Institute, the missing man, a Spanish national, had expressed suicidal intentions before losing contact with his surroundings, prompting his family to immediately alert the authorities.

The operation, involving Citizen Security agents, canine units, and aerial resources, is focused on a vast area of mountainous and hard-to-reach forest paths.

The priority, the same sources explain, is to narrow down the search area around the latest available clues and act as swiftly as possible given the nature of the case.

The Civil Guard keeps the operation active throughout the day, with special attention to ravines, trails, and spots where the missing person might have sought shelter.

