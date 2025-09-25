The Civil Guard captures a British fugitive in Alicante wanted for stabbing his roommate 24 times The events occurred in 2022 in the Portuguese Algarve | The now-arrested fugitive moved between Malaga and Alicante, evading police controls and relying on family support to survive

The Civil Guard has arrested a British fugitive in the province of Alicante wanted since 2022 for stabbing his roommate 24 times. Both were residing in an apartment in the Portuguese Algarve when the now-arrested man stabbed his roommate with a kitchen knife more than 20 times.

Since then, the fugitive had been hiding in Spain , moving between the provinces of Malaga and Alicante, where he concealed himself in towns with significant British communities. The criminal relied on his family and surroundings, who provided him with itinerant accommodations and financial support, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

The operation began when the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) alerted of the possible presence of the fugitive in Spain. This man was being pursued by Portuguese authorities for a murder charge, with the support of British authorities.

The criminal had been wanted since April 2022. The detainee was in the Algarve area with his apartment mate when he inflicted 24 stab wounds with a kitchen knife. The victim tried to defend himself and fled through the window, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Investigators found concealed narcotics at the scene, in addition to the knife used.

Finally, during the processing of his criminal case and taking advantage of its circumstances, the fugitive managed to escape and evade justice, leaving the Portuguese country for good. The criminal chose Spain as a refuge to hide, moving between Malaga and Alicante and even managing to evade various police operations aimed at capturing him, including attempting to run over officers during these operations.

Despite the measures taken and the help of his relatives, thanks to international police collaboration between the Portuguese, British, and Spanish agencies, his presence in the province of Alicante was detected. He was finally arrested after several police operations were set up, catching him trying to leave his occasional residence on his way to another, according to sources close to the investigation.

Detention and operation

The detainee was brought before the Central Court of Instruction on duty, which ordered his imprisonment pending extradition to Portugal. Given the characteristics of the investigation, it was carried out jointly by the Civil Guard, through the Central Operational Unit and the Malaga Judicial Police Unit, by the British NCA, and by the Braga Judicial Police (Portugal).

Finally, the arrest was carried out by agents belonging to the Justice Fugitive Team and the Organized Crime Team based in Levante, both of the Central Operational Unit (UCO).