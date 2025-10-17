Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Guardia Civil sorprende a un narco con más de 22 kilos de marihuana durante un control de tráfico en la autopista de Alicante
The drugs seized from the trafficker. GC

The Civil Guard apprehends a drug trafficker with over 22 kilos of marijuana during a traffic check on the Alicante motorway

The drugs were concealed in two tightly sealed metal boxes wrapped in transparent plastic, en route to a foreign destination

Alejandro Hernández

Orihuela

Friday, 17 October 2025, 13:55

Comenta

The Civil Guard has arrested a drug trafficker who was driving on the AP-7 with 22 kilos of marijuana hidden in his vehicle. The suspect was intercepted at a traffic control near Orihuela for exceeding the speed limit, according to sources from the Alicante Command.

The detainee, aged 38, was travelling on the AP-7, which runs through the province of Alicante from north to south, with the drugs hidden in two metal boxes. During the inspection, officers from the Torrevieja Traffic Detachment of the Armed Institute noticed a bag with clothes emitting a strong smell of marijuana, raising further suspicion.

Upon searching, they found a large box wrapped in transparent plastic on the back seats of the vehicle and another similar one in the trunk. Both were tightly sealed with several locks, requiring tools to open them under control.

One of the seized boxes where the trafficker hid the drugs. GC

Inside, the suspect concealed 22.650 kilos of 'maría' distributed in 21 vacuum-sealed packages. Additionally, during the car search, 1,340 euros in cash were seized, according to investigation sources.

The detainee, charged with a public health offence for drug trafficking, was brought before the Orihuela Instruction Court No. 3, which ordered his release with the imposition of precautionary measures. Meanwhile, the vehicle, destined for abroad, was seized along with the narcotics and the confiscated money.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La plaza de toros de Alicante transforma el ruedo en la gran carpa bávara del Oktoberfest
  2. 2 Prisión provisional para tres de los detenidos por la brutal paliza a un joven a la salida de una discoteca de Alicante
  3. 3 Ryanair lanza una oferta en sus vuelos para viajar a mercadillos navideños desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  4. 4 El velero más grande del mundo regresa al puerto de Alicante antes de su última ruta a Marruecos
  5. 5 La Policía Nacional aborta una okupación en Alicante en plena madrugada y detiene a las tres implicadas
  6. 6 Alicante convierte los muros de hormigón de Las Cigarreras en jardines verdes
  7. 7 Un hundimiento de calzada obliga a cortar la Vía Parque de Alicante en sentido norte-sur
  8. 8 Dispara a su hermana en Santa Pola y trata de volver al piso tras el tiroteo: detenido y en prisión
  9. 9 Torrecilla: «A mí nadie me ha dicho que sea mi último partido en el Hércules»
  10. 10 Homenaje a la historia viva de la medicina en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Civil Guard apprehends a drug trafficker with over 22 kilos of marijuana during a traffic check on the Alicante motorway

The Civil Guard apprehends a drug trafficker with over 22 kilos of marijuana during a traffic check on the Alicante motorway