The Civil Guard apprehends a drug trafficker with over 22 kilos of marijuana during a traffic check on the Alicante motorway The drugs were concealed in two tightly sealed metal boxes wrapped in transparent plastic, en route to a foreign destination

Alejandro Hernández Orihuela Friday, 17 October 2025, 13:55

The Civil Guard has arrested a drug trafficker who was driving on the AP-7 with 22 kilos of marijuana hidden in his vehicle. The suspect was intercepted at a traffic control near Orihuela for exceeding the speed limit, according to sources from the Alicante Command.

The detainee, aged 38, was travelling on the AP-7, which runs through the province of Alicante from north to south, with the drugs hidden in two metal boxes. During the inspection, officers from the Torrevieja Traffic Detachment of the Armed Institute noticed a bag with clothes emitting a strong smell of marijuana, raising further suspicion.

Upon searching, they found a large box wrapped in transparent plastic on the back seats of the vehicle and another similar one in the trunk. Both were tightly sealed with several locks, requiring tools to open them under control.

Ampliar One of the seized boxes where the trafficker hid the drugs. GC

Inside, the suspect concealed 22.650 kilos of 'maría' distributed in 21 vacuum-sealed packages. Additionally, during the car search, 1,340 euros in cash were seized, according to investigation sources.

The detainee, charged with a public health offence for drug trafficking, was brought before the Orihuela Instruction Court No. 3, which ordered his release with the imposition of precautionary measures. Meanwhile, the vehicle, destined for abroad, was seized along with the narcotics and the confiscated money.