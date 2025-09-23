Chus Mateo: "I'm willing to give my all for the Federation" The former Real Madrid coach has been introduced as the new Spanish national basketball team coach, aiming to work with his "own stamp"

After more than a decade, the Spanish national basketball team has a new leader. The anticipation at the FEB Museum in Alcobendas was immense as the new coach took office. Former Real Madrid coach, Chus Mateo, is tasked with replacing Sergio Scariolo. Just three months ago, he was out of a job, but now he faces a unique opportunity where he is "willing to give his all," striving to leave his "own mark."

Although Real Madrid decided not to renew his contract, his three seasons leading the team did not go unnoticed by the FEB, which also considered other names like Pablo Laso or Xavi Pascual. However, life often rewards those who do things well. His way of working and his ability to manage a team have brought Chus Mateo to lead the Spanish national team's bench.

"It's a dream come true, even though you never think it might happen. At a time that I don't know if it's the best, but it is what it is. I'm excited and happy. I know exactly what's expected of me. I'm going to face it knowing the difficulty, with courage and determination. It's true that I have a conciliatory nature and I like to do things consensually, but I'm going to try to put my stamp on it," stated the new Spanish national basketball team coach.

"When I say I'm going to work with my own stamp, I'm talking about honesty, closeness, dialogue... a bit of everything. I can only express gratitude and I'm convinced it's going to go very well. We need to start working because there's not as much time as it seems. We will be very attentive to all Spanish players. I'm willing to give my all for the Federation," added Chus Mateo.

Message of hope

Although he arrives at a time when the team has hit rock bottom after falling in the Eurobasket group stage, Mateo faces a huge challenge because he inherits a group that has been at the top. Despite this, the new coach wanted to send a message of hope: "We've seen green shoots that need to be allowed to grow. Every generation has its process. We have enough potential to return, also to the fans. We are going to work hand in hand to bring that hope to the homes of Spain," he emphasized.

It's true that the last Eurobasket was a collective failure, but there were certain green shoots with the new generation of players coming through: "This European tournament wasn't extraordinary, but it did send very good messages. Falling makes people commit more. There are two young players who have come to break down barriers. Both of them, as well as many others, are going to make a lot of noise," confirmed Mateo, who also took the opportunity to defend the Hernangómez brothers after being in the spotlight.

Mateo will debut on the national team's bench in the FIBA windows next November, in crucial qualifying matches for the 2027 Qatar World Cup. A great first challenge, as like Scariolo, he won't be able to count on the final core that will form the squad if they qualify: "We need to do new things, look at different formulas. National basketball demands it. We need to start working hand in hand, I see there's a desire to work so that national basketball takes a step forward. The windows won't be easy, but we need to unite and I want to send an optimistic message because, honestly, I believe it's going to go well," he noted.

Mateo also took a moment to remember Scariolo, with whom he shared several years as teammates on the bench where they won the national team's first men's Eurobasket: "Sergio is one of the best coaches today and has left an incredible legacy, but there's also a past beyond that which I'd like to pay tribute to. To all those coaches who made history. Perhaps not as brilliant as this last stage, but who also had to take steps forward in difficult times," he pointed out.

A new era begins for the national team, a time to dream again about the future of Spanish basketball and to work with the present to overcome the current challenges. Under Chus Mateo's leadership, it's time to get excited about what's to come.