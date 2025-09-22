Chus Mateo Appointed as New Spanish Basketball Coach The 56-year-old Madrid-born coach will replace Sergio Scariolo as head of the national team

Chus Mateo will be the new head coach. The Madrid-born coach (1969), who stepped down from coaching Real Madrid in June, has been chosen by the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) to replace Sergio Scariolo as the head of the national team.