How to Choose the Perfect Tyres for Your Car

S. M. Friday, 3 October 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

During this time of year, road travel increases significantly, prompting many drivers to change their vehicle's tyres for safer journeys. However, selecting the right tyres is not always straightforward, as numerous factors must be considered. Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, offers these five tips to help you make the right tyre purchase.

To be roadworthy on European roads, tyres must be approved according to the relevant UNECE regulation, and their dimensions and characteristics must match those specified by the vehicle manufacturer. Many drivers are unaware, but each vehicle is approved to operate with tyres of specific dimensions, load indices, and speed symbols.

Therefore, when replacing your car's tyres, you should consult the technical sheet for the tyre dimensions indicated in section L.2, or in the observations section, where all 'equivalent' alternatives will be shown, according to load capacity index, speed category, equal outer diameter (with a tolerance of ±3%), and rim profile corresponding to the tyre. You can find the tyre's dimensions and characteristics marked on the sidewall.

The tyre's manufacturing date can be found in the DOT code, also present on the sidewall marking. The four-digit number at the end of the code (e.g., 1024) indicates the week and year of manufacture: week 10 of 2024.

Many drivers systematically opt for budget tyres without considering their advantages and disadvantages, which can be a grave mistake. As the Consumers and Users Organisation (OCU) warns, "choosing the right tyres and keeping them in good condition helps reduce vehicle consumption, improves driving safety, and prevents risks and breakdowns." Therefore, we recommend opting for premium tyres, which offer greater durability and exceptional performance compared to low-cost tyres.

The type of car and driving style are also crucial in tyre selection. For an electric vehicle or a calm driver, the focus will primarily be on a tyre with low rolling resistance (maximum energy and fuel efficiency), quietness, comfort, and maximum safety.

Conversely, if it is a powerful vehicle model and/or a sporty driver, the requirements for the correct tyre choice will be entirely different. In this case, tyres with features focused on handling precision, steering response, high stability, cornering control, and greater grip on the road should be selected.

Do not forget the area where you will be driving and its weather conditions. Driving on mountainous roads in winter (low temperatures, frequent rain and snow, etc.) is not the same as in spring in southern Spain (drier climate, high temperatures, few precipitations). Depending on these factors, you can choose summer tyres (equipped by most vehicles), winter tyres (offer better performance below 7ºC), or all-season tyres (combine advantages of the former but are not as specific for each season).

A final tip: before choosing new "shoes" for your vehicle, check their main features on the European label. This European regulation classifies tyres according to the following parameters:

- Fuel efficiency: rolling resistance coefficient ('A' most efficient and 'E' least).

- Wet grip: braking distance difference ('A' shortest and 'E' longest).

- External rolling noise and average value in dB ('A' quietest and 'C' loudest).

- Snow grip: if the tyre is certified for winter driving, the label will include the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol.

- Ice grip, defined by the pictogram of a triangle with a frozen mountain, specific for Nordic winter tyres.