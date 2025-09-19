Chinese Giant CATL Launches Battery in Europe with 750 km Range and 1 Million km Lifespan

Canal Motor Friday, 19 September 2025, 12:10 Comenta Share

The world's largest battery manufacturer, Chinese company CATL, has made a strong entry into the European market by unveiling its new Shenxing Pro battery, a product that could redefine the standards of electric mobility. This battery boasts exceptional range and offers unprecedented durability, aiming to eliminate the main consumer concerns about the lifespan of electric vehicles.

The Shenxing Pro Ultra-Long Range version, with a capacity of 122 kWh, promises a range of up to 750 kilometres under WLTP certification, a figure that places it among the highest in the market. However, its most notable feature is its guaranteed lifespan of 12 years or more than one million kilometres, six times longer than what most manufacturers offer.

CATL claims that after the first 200,000 kilometres, the battery's degradation will be only 9%, maintaining 70% of its capacity even after reaching one million kilometres.

The company has also unveiled a Super Fast Charging version, capable of providing a range of up to 478 km in just 10 minutes of charging, a time comparable to traditional fuel refuelling. This model, with a power of 830 kW, not only guarantees exceptional performance under normal conditions but also maintains its efficiency in extreme cold, achieving 410 km of range in 20 minutes at -20°C. This technology makes CATL's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery a leader in super-fast charging in Europe.

Dr. Zhu Lingbo, CATL's Chief Technology Officer, stated that the Shenxing Pro battery is "the ultimate solution for electric mobility in Europe," combining safety, efficiency, and durability.

CATL stands for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, a Chinese company that is the world's largest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles.

This launch is part of its strategy to invest over 11 billion euros in Europe to establish battery manufacturing plants in countries such as Spain (in partnership with Stellantis), Hungary, and Germany.

Under the motto "Europe, for Europe," the Asian company seeks to become a key partner for the European automotive industry, promoting the production, remanufacturing, and recycling of batteries to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.