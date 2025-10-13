China targets Alicante's traditional sectors, from footwear to toys The Asian giant diverts exports from the United States to Europe due to Donald Trump's tariffs

China's aggressive trade policy, implemented by the United States President, Donald Trump, with a disproportionate increase in tariffs, has indirectly impacted Alicante. Although Alicante's exports to North America account for only 5% of the total, and the province was seemingly protected, the damage has come from another direction.

The trade war between the United States and China has led to some of the Asian giant's exports being redirected to Europe, directly affecting some of Alicante's most traditional productive sectors, according to a report by the Institute of Economic Studies of Alicante (Ineca). As a result, imports from China to Alicante until July this year total 901.5 million euros, marking an annual increase of 9.2%.

The most imported product, with a total of 283.6 million euros, is footwear, representing 31.5% of all imports from this country. In other words, three out of every ten euros imported are linked to footwear and its parts.

The top 10 imported products account for 76.5% of total imports. The leading product is, of course, footwear, although it is not the one with the highest increase. Instead, another traditional sector in the province, especially in the Foia de Castalla, is toys. Imports have risen by 24.9%, totaling 11.4 million euros more than in 2024.

Products under the category 'Machinery and mechanical appliances' have seen the largest absolute increase within the top 10, with a rise of 13.5 million euros compared to a year ago. However, leather goods and leatherware have decreased by 1.7 million euros.