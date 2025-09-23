Chery Group Prepares for Hong Kong Stock Exchange Debut

Juan Roig Valor Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Chery Group, China's largest automobile exporter, is finalising the details of its stock market debut in Hong Kong, generating significant anticipation. According to sources close to the operation, the company has decided to set its share price at 30.75 Hong Kong dollars each, the upper end of the initially proposed range of 27.75 to 30.75 dollars.

With this valuation, Chery will raise 9.1 billion Hong Kong dollars (approximately 1.2 billion US dollars) in a transaction driven by strong market demand. In fact, the manufacturer was compelled to close the order book for institutional investors earlier than planned due to the high level of interest shown.

The listing will debut this Thursday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, amid a particularly dynamic context for IPOs in the region. The capital raised in such operations has reached a four-year high, and Chery joins a list of Chinese companies that have found the Hong Kong market conducive to attracting investment.

In the short term, Zijin Gold International is also expected to undertake a major operation valued at 3.2 billion dollars, which could become the largest initial public offering in the mining sector since May.

Chery's appeal is reflected in the presence of top-tier institutional investors. Among them is Hillhouse Investment, which, along with other strategic partners, has committed to acquiring approximately 587 million dollars in shares, with a commitment to hold them for at least six months. This backing provides confidence to the market and strengthens the international projection of the automotive group.

The funds raised from the public offering will be primarily allocated to three key areas: research and development of new technologies, expansion into international markets, and modernisation of its factories. With this, the company aims to strengthen its position both in the domestic market and abroad, where it already has a solid presence as a partner of global brands.

Chery is not only known for its own range of vehicles but also for assembling Jaguar and Land Rover models in China. In Spain, it is one of the fastest-growing Chinese manufacturers, with its brands Ebro, Omoda, and Jaecoo already accounting for more than 2% of registrations.

The Hong Kong stock market debut marks a decisive step in the company's growth strategy, which has focused on electrification and technological innovation as pillars of its future. In an environment marked by fierce competition in the global automotive industry, the influx of fresh capital offers Chery a significant advantage to invest in sustainable mobility and expand its international sales network.

The anticipation generated by this operation is explained both by Chery's weight in the Chinese automotive sector and by the reactivation of the Hong Kong stock market. The city has experienced a financial resurgence after years of uncertainty, establishing itself as a springboard for large Chinese companies to access international markets.