"No Chef Becomes a Millionaire Just from Their Restaurant" Awarded for his career at Andorra Taste, the chef of elBulli debunks myths about fame and defends dignity in the kitchen, "even when making a frozen burger"

Guillermo Elejabeitia Sunday, 21 September 2025, 00:10

Although he is the interviewee, Ferran Adrià always ends up asking more questions than he answers. It has been almost 15 years since he decided to close elBulli, but since then, the most influential chef of the last century has continued to stir the global gastronomic conversation. This week, he received a lifetime achievement award at the high-altitude gastronomy congress Andorra Taste, and we spoke with him about star chefs, how posterity will treat him, and why cooking is, above all, a matter of dignity.

This media image of the rich and famous chef is completely distorted. The reality is quite the opposite: it is a sector where it is extremely difficult to make money while offering quality. I have many friends who struggle to keep their businesses afloat. Millionaires, very few, and those who are, owe it not to their restaurants, but to television, books, licenses... It's a bit like music: chefs are said to be the new rockstars, but how many musicians really live off their art? How many actors can afford a stable life?

The only thing I can ask is that it is done with dignity. When I was young, there were only traditional restaurants and a few French haute cuisine places in Barcelona. Today, there is an incredible variety. If you make a frozen burger, make it the best way possible. Making a good or average pizza costs the same, but for that, you need to put in some care. It's not easy: many people are in this sector without passion or vocation.

Nowadays, with the internet, it's very difficult to go to a restaurant you don't like. You see the reviews, the photos... and you more or less know what to expect. 90% of the time, you are not wrong. It's different when I go to a creative haute cuisine restaurant, which aren't that many: about 20 a year. In those cases, if I don't like something, I keep quiet. If I have a lot of trust, I might make a comment, but never on the same day. I call them the next day and give them full feedback. In any case, I believe you should go to a restaurant to enjoy yourself. I am very positive and always see the glass half full.

"It's a shame that people prefer pre-cooked meals when they could eat well"

No, people are very polite. I usually go to places in my environment where I feel at home. It's true that sometimes I go to discover something and I understand that the chef might find it interesting that I go and maybe get nervous. But I handle it very well, it's not something that bothers me.

You can't imagine the number of people who come and say: "I didn't know there was so much work behind this." We are used to going to a museum to see a painting, and it's a challenge to explain a creative process. But it's working reasonably well: we have quite a few groups. Most of them are people who never set foot in the restaurant. Keep in mind that those who are 30 today were 15 when we closed. That's why it's so important to preserve what happened there, because if not, it will be forgotten.

"No matter how vain you are, when you pass away, it doesn't matter what they say about you"

No matter how vain you are, when you pass away, it doesn't matter what they say about you, right? But in some way, that's why we've made the books: so that people have context. Today, many young people use tweezers in the kitchen without knowing it was an invention of elBulli. I loved reviewing the books of the Nouvelle Cuisine chefs, who were my references. I wish all those who were important also had a museum.

I don't think that today, in Spain, we eat worse than in the post-war period, for example. But it's true that quality products are becoming more and more expensive. And it's a shame that, being able to eat well, people prefer a bad pre-cooked meal to a can of sardines. Sometimes you open a homemade cooking book and see: two hours to make a dish! Who has that time? But who doesn't have 20 minutes to grill a fresh and healthy product?