Check if You Are an Aggressive and Dangerous Driver

Many drivers adopt certain habits behind the wheel, which can be annoying to other road users and pose a safety risk, often resulting in significant fines and even the loss of points on their license.

According to the DGT, the sense of isolation and anonymity provided by a vehicle can lead to the expression of impulses such as aggression, which we might otherwise suppress. External factors like heavy traffic, being in a hurry, or parking difficulties can trigger aggressive reactions, whether verbal, gestural, or using the vehicle itself.

These impulses can lead to aggressive driving behaviours, a risk factor linked to numerous traffic accidents.

A study by the Fundación Línea Directa in collaboration with INTRAS (University Institute for Traffic and Road Safety Research at the University of Valencia) on the influence of aggression in traffic accidents found that 10% of Spanish drivers are aggressive behind the wheel. Such attitudes increase the risk of an accident with casualties tenfold and the risk of an accident with serious injuries thirtyfold.

Studies show that aggression has not only increased significantly in recent years but can also become a characteristic attitude of the average European driver. It's important to note that the concept of aggression in driving includes verbal expression (shouting, insults) and physical expression (looks, aggression, gestures) as well as the use of the vehicle itself (abrupt behaviours, not respecting safe distances).

A series of common attitudes can turn us into reckless drivers, with the warning that, in the event of an incident, some of these habits could lead to the insurance company declining coverage.

One of the biggest sources of annoyance and risk is the incorrect use of lighting, especially fog lights and high beams. Rear fog lights, mandatory on all cars, are very powerful and, if turned on unnecessarily, can confuse other drivers with brake lights.

They should only be used when fog is so dense that visibility is reduced to less than 20 meters, and it's crucial to turn them off as soon as conditions improve. Front fog lights can be used in heavy rain, dust clouds, or on narrow, winding roads. Similarly, the misuse of high beams is punishable. While necessary on poorly lit roads at night, they must be turned off immediately when passing another vehicle or if a car is less than 150 meters ahead in the same direction.

In all these cases, improper use of lighting is considered a serious offense that can result in a 200-euro fine. Additionally, using flashes to urge someone to go faster or to warn of police presence is also fined 80 euros, as it can make the other driver nervous or be considered misuse of signals.

Two of the most frequent and dangerous infractions relate to vehicle positioning and distance management. Leaving insufficient space with the vehicle in front, i.e., not respecting the safe distance, is the cause of one in six accidents, according to Cleverea.

The basic rule requires maintaining a distance of about 3 seconds to allow for emergency braking. There's the so-called square rule to calculate it: take the speed (e.g., 100 km/h), remove the last digit (10), and multiply it by itself (10×10=100 meters). If the pavement is wet, this distance should be doubled. Failing to comply with this rule results in a 200-euro fine and the loss of 4 points.

On the other hand, driving in the central or left lane on motorways without necessity, when the rule requires driving in the right lane, hinders traffic, prevents faster vehicles from overtaking correctly, and carries a 200-euro fine. Staying too close to the line separating two lanes is also an annoying habit, as it complicates overtaking by reducing space and creating uncertainty about the driver's intentions.

Finally, there are other everyday habits that pose a significant risk to coexistence and safety. Regarding roundabouts, as a general rule, one should enter and exit them only from the outer lane. Incorrectly performing the manoeuvre, especially without signalling with the indicator, increases the risk of collision.

Experts warn that, in the event of an accident for this reason, the offending driver could be held responsible by the insurer, in addition to risking a fine of up to 500 euros and the loss of 6 points on their license.

Lastly, playing music at full volume is not only a nuisance but also prevents other drivers and pedestrians from hearing what's happening around them. Each city sets decibel limits, and exceeding them can result in a fine of up to 3,000 euros, depending on how much the established limit is surpassed.