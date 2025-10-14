Cheap Flights from Alicante to Visit Europe's Most Magical Christmas Markets Vueling offers routes to four iconic destinations for a getaway during the most special time of the year

Christmas is approaching, and with it, the most magical markets will begin to flourish in various cities across Europe. To experience them firsthand, the Vueling airline has launched cheap flights from Alicante connecting to four iconic destinations in the run-up to the most special time of the year.

The airline has announced numerous flights starting from 30 euros to connect Alicante with cities like Paris, Amsterdam, London, and Brussels, where the Christmas spirit is highlighted through various attractions and markets.

These are the "little big treasures" that travelers can discover on their trips to various European cities during Christmas, a time that features bargains on Vueling flights.

Flights to Paris and its district markets

The city of Paris becomes a true Christmas scene during the last quarter of the year. This is demonstrated by its streets and districts, from the Champs-Élysées to Montmartre, or its large department stores like the Galeries Lafayette or Printemps.

All these corners are filled with Christmas decorations, joined by markets set up in the most emblematic squares like La Défense or Trocadéro, where the silhouette of the Eiffel Tower rises above wooden stalls brimming with crafts, mulled wine, and French delicacies.

To connect Alicante with Paris, Vueling has launched flights from 30 euros per trip with a frequency of two daily flights during December.

A ceramic house on the canals of Amsterdam

The canals of Amsterdam become an enchanted landscape during winter, thanks to the 'Light Festival'. Moreover, towards Christmas, its squares like Dam Square or Museumplein host craft and sweet markets as well as ice skating rinks.

To discover its traditional sweets like poffertjes or oliebollen, Vueling offers flights from 31 euros and up to thirteen weekly frequencies from Alicante to Amsterdam.

With this, they highlight the blue and white ceramic house inspired by traditional Dutch facades during Christmas.

The stunning Christmas lights of London

The streets of London are filled with lights from early November. The decorations of Oxford Street, Regent Street, or Covent Garden stand out, where giant trees and garlands create a cinematic atmosphere.

During Christmas, 'Winter Wonderland' is set up in Hyde Park. It is a theme park full of lights, food stalls, attractions, and shows that fill all its corners with magic during this special time.

Vueling has launched direct flights between Alicante and London for 30 euros, with up to seven weekly frequencies during December to discover the UK capital during Christmas.

The Grand Place of Brussels and its waffles

Another destination for cheap flights from Alicante is Brussels, with flights from 30 euros and ten weekly frequencies during December.

Vueling announces this offer from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport to discover the 'Plaisirs d'Hiver' celebration in the center of Brussels, where 200 wooden stalls, a large Ferris wheel, an ice rink, and a light show illuminate the Grand Place.

Moreover, these trips between Alicante and Brussels are also perfect for enjoying a freshly made Belgian waffle drizzled with melted chocolate during Christmas.