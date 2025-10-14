Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Vueling plane at Alicante-Elche airport. SHOOTORI

Cheap Flights from Alicante to Visit Europe's Most Magical Christmas Markets

Vueling offers routes to four iconic destinations for a getaway during the most special time of the year

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 17:21

Comenta

Christmas is approaching, and with it, the most magical markets will begin to flourish in various cities across Europe. To experience them firsthand, the Vueling airline has launched cheap flights from Alicante connecting to four iconic destinations in the run-up to the most special time of the year.

The airline has announced numerous flights starting from 30 euros to connect Alicante with cities like Paris, Amsterdam, London, and Brussels, where the Christmas spirit is highlighted through various attractions and markets.

These are the "little big treasures" that travelers can discover on their trips to various European cities during Christmas, a time that features bargains on Vueling flights.

Flights to Paris and its district markets

The city of Paris becomes a true Christmas scene during the last quarter of the year. This is demonstrated by its streets and districts, from the Champs-Élysées to Montmartre, or its large department stores like the Galeries Lafayette or Printemps.

Paris at Christmas. REUTERS

All these corners are filled with Christmas decorations, joined by markets set up in the most emblematic squares like La Défense or Trocadéro, where the silhouette of the Eiffel Tower rises above wooden stalls brimming with crafts, mulled wine, and French delicacies.

To connect Alicante with Paris, Vueling has launched flights from 30 euros per trip with a frequency of two daily flights during December.

A ceramic house on the canals of Amsterdam

The canals of Amsterdam become an enchanted landscape during winter, thanks to the 'Light Festival'. Moreover, towards Christmas, its squares like Dam Square or Museumplein host craft and sweet markets as well as ice skating rinks.

To discover its traditional sweets like poffertjes or oliebollen, Vueling offers flights from 31 euros and up to thirteen weekly frequencies from Alicante to Amsterdam.

With this, they highlight the blue and white ceramic house inspired by traditional Dutch facades during Christmas.

The stunning Christmas lights of London

The streets of London are filled with lights from early November. The decorations of Oxford Street, Regent Street, or Covent Garden stand out, where giant trees and garlands create a cinematic atmosphere.

During Christmas, 'Winter Wonderland' is set up in Hyde Park. It is a theme park full of lights, food stalls, attractions, and shows that fill all its corners with magic during this special time.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

Vueling has launched direct flights between Alicante and London for 30 euros, with up to seven weekly frequencies during December to discover the UK capital during Christmas.

The Grand Place of Brussels and its waffles

Another destination for cheap flights from Alicante is Brussels, with flights from 30 euros and ten weekly frequencies during December.

Vueling announces this offer from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport to discover the 'Plaisirs d'Hiver' celebration in the center of Brussels, where 200 wooden stalls, a large Ferris wheel, an ice rink, and a light show illuminate the Grand Place.

Moreover, these trips between Alicante and Brussels are also perfect for enjoying a freshly made Belgian waffle drizzled with melted chocolate during Christmas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía esta madrugada en El Campello
  2. 2 Alicante peatonalizará la calle San Vicente para hacer un gran eje cultural desde la Plaza de Toros y Las Cigarreras
  3. 3 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
  4. 4 Barcala anuncia la futura ciudad deportiva del Hércules en una parcela de 120.000 m2 en la Albufereta
  5. 5 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta naranja y amarilla por las lluvias, granizo y viento
  6. 6 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta inédita a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  7. 7 Alicante se lanza a batir un nuevo récord con una coca de mollitas de 170 metros y un notario como testigo
  8. 8 Primeros municipios de Alicante que cancelan las clases de la tarde por la alerta naranja
  9. 9 Fumigan el recinto de la Escuela de Arte de Alicante por una plaga de pulgas y los alumnos pasan a clases online
  10. 10 De vigilante de seguridad a héroe salvavidas en el puerto de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Cheap Flights from Alicante to Visit Europe's Most Magical Christmas Markets

Cheap Flights from Alicante to Visit Europe&#039;s Most Magical Christmas Markets