Charo Esquiva Sets Sights on China After Becoming European Runner-Up The Bigastro tennis player was defeated in the final by Germany's Taraba Wallberg with a close score of 6-4 and 7-6

T. A. Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 17:10 Comenta Share

Charo Esquiva from Alicante has been crowned the junior European runner-up in the Austrian city of Oberpullendorf, where the duo of Balearic Xavi Palomar and Valencian Sergio Planella also claimed the silver medal in doubles. In a final that brought together the top two seeds, Charo Esquiva was overcome by Germany's Nellie Taraba Wallberg in a closely contested match with scores of 6-4, 7-6(2).

The Bigastro native had already been crowned European runner-up this year in the "Copa de SM La Reina/Soisbault" with the Spanish team, in addition to winning the ITF J300 international tournaments in Villena and Beaulieu-sur-Mer (France), and being a finalist in the ITF J200 in Benicarló.

She arrived at this European Championship after securing a commendable quarter-final position in the junior US Open, in a season where she also reached the last 16 in Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Esquiva becomes the tenth Spanish player to reach the final of the European Under-18 women's singles, the last being Madrid's Marta Soriano, runner-up in 2022. The next challenge for the Alicante player will be a tournament in China featuring the world's best juniors.

Meanwhile, the pair of Xavi Palomar and Sergio Planella also had to settle for the silver medal after being defeated in the final by Italians Raffaele Ciurnelli and Matteo Gribaldo 7-5, 6-1.

Planella exited the singles draw in the round of 16, while Xavi Palomar and Gran Canaria's Gabriela Paun were eliminated in the second round. In women's doubles, Esquiva and Paun reached the quarter-finals.

This week, the European Under-16 Championships are being held in the Italian city of Parma, with Balearic players Mireia Sagristà and Toni Escarda, Gran Canaria's Lucía Rodríguez Domínguez, and Valencian Alejandro Hernández Ramada participating.