Charity Boxes in Alicante Markets to Combat Breast Cancer Funds will be directed towards programs supporting women affected by the disease

Pau Sellés Alicante Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 16:40

The four municipal markets in Alicante are rallying to fight breast cancer. Throughout October, the City Council will distribute charity boxes across these venues to raise funds in support of direct care programs for women affected by the disease.

The Councillor for Markets, Lidia López, visited the Central Market to support this charitable initiative. During her visit, she emphasized that "the markets are collaborating in this important awareness and fundraising campaign to improve the lives of women affected by breast cancer."

Above, campaign leaders. Below, an image of a charity box and a poster announcing next Saturday's event. TA

The Provincial Association of Women with Breast Cancer (APAMM) is celebrating this weekend with commemorative events for International Breast Cancer Day. They have organized an event on Saturday, October 18th, at the Explanada's shell at 10:30 am, inviting the public to attend wearing a pink garment.

The event will begin with the reading of the manifesto of the Spanish Federation of Breast Cancer and will conclude with a Zumba masterclass scheduled for 11 am. Informative tables will also be set up on October 16th and 17th on Maisonnave Avenue. Additionally, as in previous editions, the Town Hall facade will be illuminated in pink from Saturday night to Sunday.