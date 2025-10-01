Changes to the Driving Licence Test in Spain Effective Today: DGT Confirms New Exam Model

Jorge Herrero Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 06:50 Comenta Share

Driving is a milestone that many eagerly anticipate. For years, obtaining a driving licence involved memorising rules, passing a theoretical test, and then demonstrating your skills behind the wheel. However, starting today, the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) has introduced a series of changes to the theoretical exam, responding to the transformations in urban mobility and the demands for road safety.

Until now, the theoretical test consisted of 30 multiple-choice questions, and the candidate could make up to three mistakes. This system, in place for decades, has been criticised for encouraging rote memorisation without understanding. But the DGT, according to official sources, has decided to renew the model to address this issue.

From 1 October 2025, the new exams will incorporate the updated signals that came into effect on 1 July this year. Additionally, some questions will be modified to adapt to contemporary mobility. The goal is for the exam to cease being a mechanical exercise in memorisation and become a test that evaluates the real ability to apply rules in modern traffic situations.

The New Model

According to specialised media, the new model maintains the structure of 30 questions with a maximum of three errors. However, modifications are introduced in the content of the questions to align them with the recently approved signals. Moreover, in 2026, the incorporation of videos or audiovisual fragments with real traffic situations is anticipated, where the candidate must identify risks, anticipate, and react appropriately, evaluating not only knowledge but also judgement under pressure. "We are going to use videos with risk situations to see the risk perception of the examinee," stated Pere Navarro, director general of the DGT, on this matter to the programme El Intermedio.

The inclusion of these real scenes has precedents in other European countries, such as the United Kingdom, where risk perception has been evaluated through interactive videos for years.

The first of the specific changes comes into effect today, and from this Wednesday, theoretical exams will include the new signals from the revised catalogue in July, requiring candidates to be up-to-date with this regulatory update. Regarding the audiovisual phase, there is no fixed date for its full implementation yet, although its application is projected for 2026.