Alicante entrepreneurs in a Barcelona factory during the trip. TA

The Chamber of Commerce and the Alicante Provincial Council Promote Industrial Tourism of the Costa Blanca in Barcelona

The quality and authenticity of Alicante companies constitute "a differentiating element to attract visitors to our destination," according to José Mancebo

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 13:40

The Alicante Chamber of Commerce and the Costa Blanca Provincial Tourism Board have joined forces on a prospecting trip to Barcelona, aiming to gain firsthand insight into resources and experiences related to so-called 'industrial tourism'.

A delegation of companies affiliated with the 'Made in Costa Blanca' brand have the opportunity to showcase their practices, share experiences, and explore new avenues of collaboration with entities and agents in the Catalan tourism sector. According to José Mancebo, director of the Costa Blanca Board, "participation in this initiative reflects Costa Blanca's firm commitment to promoting sustainable and local tourism, where local products play an essential role."

In this regard, Mancebo highlighted that the 'Made in Costa Blanca' label "not only identifies the quality and authenticity of the province's companies and producers but also serves as a distinguishing resource to attract visitors interested in discovering the culture, tradition, and innovation of the region."

Industrial tourism is presented as a key tool to diversify the province's offerings, bringing visitors closer to the essence of its productive fabric and reinforcing the image of the Costa Blanca as a destination committed to sustainability and the appreciation of intangible heritage.

With this action, "we reaffirm our commitment to working hand in hand with the province's companies and entities, enhancing competitiveness and projecting the Costa Blanca brand in national and international markets," stated the director of the tourism entity.

The visit program includes a schedule of meetings with CEOs or heads of Industrial Tourism from Catalan companies and resources, as well as work meetings with management officials from the XATIC network, the Catalan Industrial Tourism Network.

The 'Made in Costa Blanca' industrial product "facilitates encounters with industrial heritage, a legacy of an entrepreneurial, manufacturing, and artisanal past, and invites exploration of current production processes that bring us closer to the province's vital pulse," according to Mancebo.

In addition to the Costa Blanca Board, this prospecting trip is attended by Berjuán S.L, the Agost Pottery Museum, Turrones Hijos de Manuel Picó, Señoríos de Relleu, and technicians and officials from the towns of Onil and Petrer, along with the Alicante Chamber of Commerce.

