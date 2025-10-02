The CEU Chamber Campus begins its modular training in Alicante The business school starts on October 16 at Panoramis with programs in digitalization, competitiveness, and leadership

The rector of the Cardenal Herrera CEU and the president of the Alicante Chamber, on the day of the presentation.

Ismael Martinez Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 13:25 Comenta Share

On October 16, the activities of the CEU Chamber Campus, the business school created by the CEU Cardenal Herrera University and the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, will commence in Alicante. Based at the Panoramis Business Center, it is a pioneering model in Spain offering modular and flexible training tailored to active professionals, recent graduates, and final-year university students, according to its promoters.

The system allows students to progress from a short-duration micro-credential to completing a university master's degree, combining learning blocks according to their time and objectives. Additionally, the cost is distributed by modules taken, providing flexibility in economic investment as well, the same sources add.

The academic offering is structured in six key areas: Business Law, Corporate Taxation, Financial Management, Digital Transformation and Innovation, Competitive Improvement, and Leadership and Change. The first programs to launch correspond to the last three areas.

"This system avoids the rigidity of traditional education and connects the university with the real needs of companies," the organization highlights. Sessions will be conducted in an executive format, with schedules adapted to professionals.

The CEU Chamber Campus will also allow companies to benefit from subsidized training, enabling the investment to be recovered through Social Security contributions, thus promoting the skills update of their teams.