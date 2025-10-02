Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The rector of the Cardenal Herrera CEU and the president of the Alicante Chamber, on the day of the presentation. CCA

The CEU Chamber Campus begins its modular training in Alicante

The business school starts on October 16 at Panoramis with programs in digitalization, competitiveness, and leadership

Ismael Martinez

Alicante

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 13:25

Comenta

On October 16, the activities of the CEU Chamber Campus, the business school created by the CEU Cardenal Herrera University and the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, will commence in Alicante. Based at the Panoramis Business Center, it is a pioneering model in Spain offering modular and flexible training tailored to active professionals, recent graduates, and final-year university students, according to its promoters.

The system allows students to progress from a short-duration micro-credential to completing a university master's degree, combining learning blocks according to their time and objectives. Additionally, the cost is distributed by modules taken, providing flexibility in economic investment as well, the same sources add.

The academic offering is structured in six key areas: Business Law, Corporate Taxation, Financial Management, Digital Transformation and Innovation, Competitive Improvement, and Leadership and Change. The first programs to launch correspond to the last three areas.

"This system avoids the rigidity of traditional education and connects the university with the real needs of companies," the organization highlights. Sessions will be conducted in an executive format, with schedules adapted to professionals.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The CEU Chamber Campus will also allow companies to benefit from subsidized training, enabling the investment to be recovered through Social Security contributions, thus promoting the skills update of their teams.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un pueblo de Alicante está entre los más ricos de España y seguro que no es el que piensas
  2. 2 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante derribará una vivienda en ruinas para crear un nuevo parque entre Altozano y La Cerámica
  3. 3 El nuevo pulmón azul del Mediterráneo nacerá en Alicante con la ampliación de las praderas de posidonia
  4. 4 Milagroso rescate en el puerto de Alicante: salvan a una mujer que estuvo cinco minutos en parada tras lanzarse al mar
  5. 5 Un grupo de alicantinos en el Oktoberfest de Múnich durante la amenaza de bomba: «Escuchamos sirenas, pero no sabíamos qué pasaba»
  6. 6 Alicante recuperará su costa olvidada con las obras de restauración ecológica de Agua Amarga
  7. 7 Nueva huelga de los autobuses azules de Alicante
  8. 8 Una reyerta entre dos familias en Petrer deja seis heridos, entre ellos dos policías
  9. 9 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio captura al presunto autor de un apuñalamiento cometido delante de vecinos en pleno centro de Almoradí
  10. 10 Emergencias decreta la alerta naranja en el norte de Alicante durante la madrugada: lista de municipios en riesgo

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The CEU Chamber Campus begins its modular training in Alicante

The CEU Chamber Campus begins its modular training in Alicante